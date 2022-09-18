Queen Camilla Honors Queen Elizabeth 1 Day Before Funeral: ‘Her Smile Was Unforgettable’

Queen Camilla appeared in a televised tribute for her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth just a day before her funeral. The newly named Queen Consort, 75, and wife of as King Charles III, 73, opened up about some of her most fond memories of the late reigning monarch, including her signature smile. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, you know, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile, you know, that smile is unforgettable,” Camilla in the pre-taped segment that aired via the BBC on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“She has been part of our lives forever — I’m 75 and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” Camilla remarked, reflecting on Elizabeth’s trail blazing role as a female leader back in the 1950s when she was just in her mid-twenties. “It must have been so difficult for her being the solitary woman — there weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.” Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Camilla also remembered Queen Elizabeth’s annual trip to Scotland, which is home to what’s believed to be her favorite residence: Balmoral Castle. The historic estate is also where she passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. “When she went up to Scotland in August, that was the moment for her enjoyment,” Camilla said. “Although she was probably working with her red boxes throughout, she had her family stay and she could do things she loved throughout. Her real passion was racing.”

She noted, however, you “wouldn’t dare question or argue” with the late Queen on her knowledge of horses as “you’d get a very steely blue eyed look back.” Elizabeth was well-known for her love of animals, including her horses and many corgis.

Queen Camilla also remembered one hilarious exchange she had with Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day in April 2005 to King Charles. “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, (to) go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel,” she remembered. “So, I mean talk about hop-a-long and there’s nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realized and you know, she could see and laughed about it and said, ‘look I’m terribly sorry’…she had a good sense of humor.”

The same evening, King Charles issued a statement thanking the public for their condolences. “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said on Sept. 18. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he also said.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” the new King signed off.

Queen Elizabeth had requested for her daughter-in-law to be formally called Queen Consort in a statement released in Feb. 2022. “I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” the late monarch said.