Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom’s Relationship: Look Back at Their Marriage

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom shared one of the most intense and public love stories of the late 2000s. After meeting in 2009, the couple married just one month later, beginning a whirlwind relationship that would ultimately unravel amid personal struggles and heartbreak. Although their marriage legally lasted seven years, the pair separated in 2013 — around the same time Khloé stood by Lamar’s side as he recovered from a near-fatal overdose in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In March 2022, Lamar publicly reflected on his regrets about their marriage while reacting to the Academy Awards incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. In a social media post at the time, Lamar admitted that he failed to protect Khloé during their marriage, writing that had he done so emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, they “may still be married.”

That same year, Lamar reiterated those feelings during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, where he openly expressed lingering love and remorse. “I just want to take her out to eat and tell her I’m sorry,” he said, adding that he still missed Khloé and her family and felt he had let them down.

In March 2026, Lamar and Khloé sat down separately to discuss his downfalls in the docuseries, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

Below, we take a closer look at their romantic history — from whirlwind beginnings to a very public ending.

The Start of Khloé & Lamar’s Romance

Khloe and Lamar hit it off instantaneously when they met at a party in August 2009. Three weeks later, he popped the question and they walked down the aisle together within nine days, with the ceremony seen in an episode of Season 4 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians called “The Wedding.”

Following the nuptials, the pair were the epitome of marriage bliss, often packing on the PDA during outings and interviews. Khloe was a constant at his NBA games, cheering her husband on from the sides, even though she bristled at the idea of being known only for her man’s success. “I’m not just a basketball wife. I have my own career,” she told ET in 2011.

A year after their marriage, the unstoppable couple landed a deal for their own reality show called Khloe & Lamar, which ran for a total of two seasons.

The Demise of Khloé & Lamar’s Romance

By 2013, Lamar’s struggle with substance abuse was becoming more evident, along with his extramarital affairs, which he himself had later admitted to. After four years of marriage and an arrest for drunk driving by Lamar, Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Two years later, with divorce papers still unsigned, Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel from a near-fatal overdose. Khloe and her family rushed to his bedside at a Las Vegas hospital, where he remained in a coma. Khloe called off the divorce at the time to help him mend. Once he recovered and it was obvious nothing had changed in her heart, she filed for divorce again and it was finalized on December 17, 2016.

The Aftermath of Khloé & Lamar’s Romance

After their split, Lamar briefly got engaged to fitness trainer Sabrina Parr in 2019, but the relationship ended the following year. In the years since, Lamar has occasionally shared posts and comments that suggest he still has lingering feelings for his ex-wife. In late 2025, he even posted throwback photos with Khloé and reflective captions that fans interpreted as nostalgic.

Khloé, meanwhile, has largely focused on co-parenting her children — daughter True (born 2018) and son Tatum (born 2022) — with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.