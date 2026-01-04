Joe Jonas’ Ex-Girlfriends: Look Back at His Dating History & Past Marriage

Joe Jonas’s love life has been in the public eye for nearly two decades — from his early Disney Channel days to his high-profile marriage to Sophie Turner. The pair began dating in 2016, got engaged a year later, and tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming two daughters. Their relationship ultimately came to an end, with the former couple finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Since then, Jonas has moved forward. In late 2025, he sparked romance rumors with model Tatiana Gabriela, marking his first widely reported relationship since the split from Turner. While neither has publicly confirmed the romance, the two have been spotted together multiple times, per US Weekly.

Over the years, the former DNCE frontman has been linked to several famous women, including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Gigi Hadid. Notably, Joe and Demi recently reunited onstage during the Jonas Brothers‘ Greetings From Your Hometown tour, showing that their friendship has endured long after their brief romance.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas perform ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’ at the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown tour. pic.twitter.com/WkL1f10V25 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

With his marriage behind him and new dating rumors swirling, fans are taking a closer look back at Joe Jonas’ relationship history. Find out more about his past and present romances below.

Mandy Van Duyne

Joe’s first love was childhood friend Mandy, who inspired the Jonas Brothers song “Mandy.” They dated briefly during high school and remained close friends after their split.

AJ Michalka

Joe’s first public romance was with singer-actress AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ. They met while touring together and dated for about a year, with AJ later revealing that Joe was her first kiss.

“No one knows he was my first kiss. I’m pretty sure I was his too,” AJ told MTV. “[The Jonas Brothers] opened for us when we were all like, 15, and so we started dating and we were together for a year.”

Taylor Swift

Joe’s romance with Taylor Swift in 2008 became one of the most talked-about young celebrity relationships of the era — and ended just as dramatically. Taylor famously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe broke up with her over a 27-second phone call, inspiring several songs on her Fearless album, including “Forever & Always” and the fan-favorite vault track “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” While their breakup caused tension at the time, the two have since put the drama behind them.

Camilla Belle

Shortly after his split from Taylor, Joe began dating actress Camilla Belle in late 2008. The two met while filming the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Lovebug.” Their relationship lasted about a year before ending in 2009. At the time, some fans speculated that Camilla inspired Taylor’s breakup songs, but Taylor clarified that her music wasn’t directed at her.

Demi Lovato

Joe’s relationship with Demi blossomed in 2010 after years of friendship, thanks to their time filming Camp Rock and touring together with the Jonas Brothers. Their romance lasted only a few months, but the two have remained close friends.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made sure to announce her approval of her ex’s engagement to Sophie at the time. She commented on Joe’s Instagram post, writing, “HUGE CONGRATS!!!!! Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!”

Ashley Greene

Joe dated Twilight actress Ashley Greene from 2010 to 2011. Their romance was more low-key compared to his past relationships, though Joe later described it as one of his most serious relationships at the time. They eventually split due to busy schedules, but both have spoken positively about each other in interviews since.

Blanda Eggenschwiler

From 2012 to 2014, Joe was in a relationship with Swiss graphic designer and model Blanda Eggenschwiler. The two often appeared together at public events and on social media, but their romance ended after about two years. Despite the breakup, sources described it as amicable.

Gigi Hadid

In 2015, Joe began dating supermodel Gigi. Their whirlwind romance made plenty of headlines, as they were spotted together at fashion shows, concerts, and red carpets. The relationship lasted about five months before they went their separate ways. Shortly after, Gigi began dating Zayn Malik.

Sophie Turner

Joe’s most high-profile relationship to date began in 2016 when he met Sophie Turner. The two quickly fell in love, getting engaged in 2017 and marrying in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, followed by a lavish wedding in France. They welcomed two daughters during their marriage before finalizing their divorce in 2024. Despite the split, both have expressed a commitment to co-parenting.

Stormi Bree

In early 2024, shortly after his separation from Sophie, Joe was linked to model and former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree. The pair were spotted vacationing together in Mexico and enjoying several outings, though neither publicly confirmed a relationship. By mid-year, the rumored romance appeared to fizzle out.

Laila Abdallah

In mid-2024, Joe was seen spending time with Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, sparking speculation about a new romance. The two were spotted on multiple outings, but neither addressed the rumors publicly.

Tatiana Gabriela

Joe has been linked to model Tatiana Gabriela since late 2025, with multiple sources telling US Weekly that the pair “started seeing each other at the end of the summer.” Neither Jonas nor Gabriela has officially confirmed the status of their romance, but insiders say things are ongoing as they spend time together.