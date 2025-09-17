‘Camp Rock 3’: Movie Release Date, Plot & Cast Updates

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

We had High School Musical 3, Halloweentown High and Descendants 3, so where’s Camp Rock 3? Now more than ever, millennial and Gen-Z Disney Channel fans are calling for a third installment to the musical film franchise that starred Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, alongside their co-stars Alyson Stoner, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and several more.

Nearly five years after Demi said they and the JoBros fell out of touch with one another, she surprised fans at the siblings’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in August 2025. The “29” artist belted out her and Joe’s hit duets “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

While it’s expected for social media to blow up over a huge reunion like this, Demi’s husband, Jordan “Jute$” Lutes, may have nudged the Camp Rock 3 rumors a little more with one simple comment. So, is Disney making another Camp Rock sequel?

Hollywood Life has gathered all the information we know so far about the Camp Rock 3 rumors below.

When Did Joe Jonas Date Demi Lovato?

Demi and Joe confirmed that they only dated for about a month after meeting on the set of Camp Rock. At the time, the “La La Land” artist was battling addiction issues along with the struggles that come with rising fame at a young age.

Despite breaking up, Demi and Joe remained friends and performed together over the years. She also stayed close friends with his brother Nick until she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 that the “only one” she still talked to from her Disney Channel days was Miley Cyrus — not the Jonas Brothers.

Are They Making a Camp Rock 3?

Yes! Disney finally confirmed that Camp Rock 3 is in development.

Demi’s husband may have ruffled some feathers after she and Joe reunited on stage in August 2025. After Demi shared a video of their and Joe’s performance, Jute$ commented, “Movie” with three clapping emojis. Not only that, but Demi even shared a recap Instagram Video of her evening with the Jonas Brothers, and she captioned the post, “Mitchie is back.”

Weeks later, Joe and his brothers appeared in “Hot Ones Versus,” and Joe seemingly confirmed that a third Camp Rock was possible. He was asked to read aloud the last reminder from his Notes app, which indicated, “Read Camp Rock 3. … Sorry, Disney.”

In September, the Jonas Brothers and Demi were spotted on what appeared to be a film set. She then appeared on Watch What Happens Live to dish on what she knew about Camp Rock‘s future.

“And is Camp Rock 3 happening? Um, you know, I saw that Joe said something, and I’m really excited for the new generation to take the lead, and yeah, you’ll just have to wait and see,” Demi teased, playing it coy. Shortly thereafter, Joe shared an Instagram video of him, Nick and Kevin recreating the iconic, “I’m Shane Gray, for crying out loud,” scene on what appeared to be an outdoor set.

Who Is in the Camp Rock 3 Cast?

If you were hoping for Mitchie (Demi) to return, she’s unfortunately not. However, Demi is serving as an executive producer on the project. All three of the Jonas Brothers are reprising their roles as the Connect 3 band, and Maria Canals-Barrera is coming back as Mitchie’s mom, Connie!

Newcomers are joining the sequel as well. Liamani Segura will play Sage, Hudson Stone will play Desi, Lumi Pollack is Rosie, Malachi Barton is Fletch, Casey Trotter is Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts is Callie, Ava Jean is Madison and Sherry Cola is Lark.

Camp Rock 3 Potential Release Date

No release date has been confirmed by Disney at the time of publication. However, they are currently in production, so if they wrap by the end of 2025, it’s safe to assume that Camp Rock 3 should be released by the end of 2026.

Are Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas Still Friends?

Though they appeared to have lost touch with each other years ago, Demi and Nick are still friends. The two hugged on stage after Demi and Joe belted out their Camp Rock songs, and they’re collaborating on Camp Rock 3, so it’s safe to say their friendship is still intact.