Joe Jonas Spotted With Laila Abdallah on Vacay After Stormi Bree Split

Joe Jonas has seemingly caught the “Love Bug” in Greece with actress Laila Abdallah amid his split from Stormi Bree on Sunday, June 9.

The two were spotted wrapped in each other’s arms, according to photos published by Page Six. The 34-year-old singer was dressed in green swimtrunks and a matching hat while the 28-year-old actress was in a blue floral one-piece bathingsuit and topped off her look with a white hat and sunglasses.

This outing comes shortly after Joe’s split from Stormi. An insider told Us Weekly, “[Joe has a] very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now…If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. … [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

This Jonas Brother has been minginling around ever since his divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner – whom he shares daughters Willa and Delphine with. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the former pair said in a statement last year, announcing their split.

The 28-year-old actress even addressed their split to British Vogue. “I think we’re doing the best we can…I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

She even gushed over how her biggest support throughout this time was Taylor Swift. “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year…I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold,” expressed the Game of Thrones actress.

Amid the divorce, Joe entered his “sad boy” era by giving a glimpse to his emotions in new music. In a TikTok video where he is riding a bike past fields the song played, “Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable/OK I get it/I know you’re feeling so miserable/Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible…Even baddies get saddies and that’s the hardest truth/Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”