Jennifer Aniston’s Skintight Black Gown & 6 More Gorgeous Looks On ‘The Morning Show’ Press Tour

Jennifer Aniston has been on a roll promoting her new TV series, ‘The Morning Show,’ & she has rocked a ton of seriously gorgeous outfits on her press tour!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, has been looking better than ever while promoting her highly anticipated new TV series, The Morning Show, and we rounded up all of her gorgeous outfits while on the press tour. Jennifer looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the premiere of the show at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City on October 28 when she arrived on the red carpet in a skintight James Galanos gown. The sleeveless black dress hugged Jennifer’s petite frame perfectly while the bodice featured a high cowlneck. Cinched in at her tiny waist, the frock was tight from top to bottom and she accessorized with black heels and dazzling gold earrings. The best part of her look was her beachy waves, which were parted in the middle and looked effortless.

Aside from her premiere look, she stepped out a day prior, on Oct. 27 in NYC when she rocked a navy blue and white pinstriped suit, which is the hottest trend of the season. She rocked the Alexander McQueen Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer and matching flared trousers which were tight against her toned legs and flared out from her knees down. Underneath her long fitted blazer, Jen opted to go completely shirtless and braless, showing off major cleavage. While Jen usually rocks sexy outfits, this look may just be her sexiest to date. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of ankle-strap sandals, a black leather purse, and oversized gold aviator eyeglasses. Jen has been loving pinstripes this season and she even opted to wear the pattern at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Oct. 11. Choosing to wear another look from the same designer, Jennifer donned the Alexander McQueen Striped Wool Dress with a black Alexander McQueen Double Strap Belt around her tiny waist.

Another one of our favorite press tour looks from the actress was her skintight white mini dress which she wore for Good Morning America on Oct. 28. The skintight white dress was much preppier than Jen usually opts for as the neckline featured a little peter pan collar and the skirt was pleated. She topped her look off with black Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen Ankle Strap Sandals and orange lensed aviator sunglasses.

There were so many more gorgeous looks Jen wore on her press tour and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!