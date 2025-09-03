Is Please Don’t Destroy Over? Status Amid ‘SNL’ Season 51 Cast Shakeup

Image Credit: Kait Dugan/NBC

Please Don’t Destroy became a staple at Saturday Night Live, but that’s changing ahead of season 51. Amid a cast shakeup, the comedy trio — which began with original members Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy and John Higgins — announced changes, with the departure of one comedian. So, is Please Don’t Destroy breaking up?

Hollywood Life has an update on the future of the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio below.

What Is Please Don’t Destroy?

Please Don’t Destroy is a comedy trio that consisted of best friends John, Ben and Martin. The New York University graduates produced hilarious short videos for SNL. They quickly became a big part of the NBC sketch comedy series until 2025.

Who Are the Please Don’t Destroy Members?

Ben, Martin and John were the original members, but John left the group. So, it currently has Ben and Martin.

Is Please Don’t Destroy Breaking Up?

No, Please Don’t Destroy is not breaking up, per Deadline. The remaining two members will still be part of the group, but they won’t create more videos for SNL going forward.

Why Did John Higgins Leave Please Don’t Destroy?

John left Please Don’t Destroy to pursue acting opportunities, he said in a September 2025 Instagram post. His announcement came after SNL announced Ben as a new cast member.

“I can’t believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show,” John wrote in his caption. “It was my dream, and I got to live it. And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder. But for now, I’m excited to pursue acting opportunities that I’ll announce soon, but today, I’m just grateful for everything we got to do As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.'”

Is Ben Marshall Still in Please Don’t Destroy?

Yes, Ben is still a member of Please Don’t Destroy, and he will be a cast member on SNL. It’s unclear how he intends to move forward with the comedy group alongside Martin. However, Ben vowed that they would continue working together in his own Instagram post.

“I love these boys so much,” Ben wrote in September 2025 after he joined the SNL season 51 cast. “I couldn’t be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends. Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams — and I’m so proud of everything we’ve made so far.”

Nodding to their “new chapter,” Ben promised that he, John and Martin are “not going to stop working together anytime soon” and added, “Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world. PDD 4 ever.”

Please Don’t Destroy is currently on a comedy tour.