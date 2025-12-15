Rob Reiner Dies: Hollywood Reacts to the Late Filmmaker & Actor’s Death

Image Credit: Getty Images for TCM

Hollywood is mourning the loss of filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner. Best known for his work on All in the Family and for directing classics like The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, and Stand by Me, Reiner left a lasting mark on film and television. Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025, with authorities investigating the deaths as an apparent homicide.

In the days since, actors, directors, friends, and public figures have shared tributes honoring Reiner’s career, generosity, and influence — while President Donald Trump also drew attention for a sharply critical Truth Social post that stood in contrast to the widespread outpouring of grief.

See the tributes honoring Rob Reiner’s life and career below.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, speaking with Christopher Guest, called the deaths of Rob and his wife “violent, tragic,” saying she and Guest were “numb and sad and shocked” about losing their dear friends and that their focus was on supporting the Reiners’ children and family at this time.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates said in a statement shared with NBC News that she was “absolutely devastated” by the news of Rob and Michele’s deaths, calling Rob “brilliant and kind” and someone who “changed the course of my life.” She also praised Michele as a gifted photographer.

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes shared a tribute featuring a simple message alongside a photo of Reiner’s director’s chair, writing only: “No words…” to express his grief.

Jerry O’Connell

Jerry O’Connell said the news of Reiner’s death felt like losing a parent to PEOPLE, describing Reiner as a guiding and encouraging figure from his time filming Stand by Me, and sharing how much Reiner’s support meant to him personally and professionally.

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman wrote on X that he was “shocked & saddened” by Reiner’s and his wife’s deaths and shared heartfelt sentiments including “#LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED!” while referencing Reiner’s connection to Stand by Me.

Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver posted a deeply personal Instagram tribute, calling Rob and Michele “really good parents” who “never stopped trying,” saying she raised her children alongside them, and describing how devoted they were to family, friends, and making the world better. She wrote that she would miss both of them and celebrated their love and kindness.

Josh Gad

Josh Gad called Reiner “one of the greatest directors of our time,” remembering him as a friend and describing both Rob and Michele as “two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine.”

The actor also called out Trump for his Truth Social post, writing on Threads, “Hey Trump. Here’s a preview of what will be said when you honor us all by fu[*****] off our planet.”

He continued, “‘Congrats on your first class ticket to Hell. He did the impossible as POTUS & made Buchanan look like Abraham Lincoln. A man so sick and horrible, even his wife couldn’t look at him or hold his hand. The only freedoms he ever fought for were for pedophiles, criminals and traitors. May the memory of him be as short as his reported di[**] size. The gold on his sh[**]ter is more valuable than his legacy.‘”