Trump’s Reaction to Rob Reiner’s Death: Read His Full Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump reacted publicly to the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, with a post shared on Truth Social. The longtime Hollywood director and actor, best known for All in the Family and a string of acclaimed films, was found dead alongside his wife at their Los Angeles home, with authorities investigating the case as an apparent homicide.

In his post, Trump referenced what he described as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” prompting widespread attention and backlash.

Below, read Trump’s full Truth Social statement and see exactly what he said.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Rob Reiner’s Death?

Trump reacted to the deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele, with a Truth Social post, which read, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

What Did Rob Reiner Say About Donald Trump in the Past?

Reiner was one of Trump’s most outspoken critics in Hollywood. Over the years, he frequently used social media to condemn Trump’s presidency, policies, and rhetoric, often posting blunt and sharply worded comments.

Reiner repeatedly warned about what he viewed as threats to democracy, criticized Trump’s leadership style, and publicly supported Democratic candidates and causes.

What Happened to Rob Reiner and His Wife, Michele Singer Reiner?

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. Authorities said the deaths were being investigated as an apparent homicide. Both were discovered at the residence, and law enforcement has continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths.