‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Cast: Meet the Actors Playing Dumbledore & More

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

HBO is pulling off a magic trick with its upcoming television adaptation of Harry Potter. Now that the famous wizard world is coming to the small screen, fans have learned who will be playing some of the adult characters at Hogwarts, including Dumbledore and Snape.

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and director and EP Mark Mylod said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

HBO has described the TV series as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling‘s books. “Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences,” the description reads.

Below, get to know the cast of HBO’s forthcoming Harry Potter series.

HBO has just confirmed the first 6 cast members for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV series: • Nick Frost as Hagrid

• John Lithgow as Dumbledore

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

• Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall pic.twitter.com/RlsQ78N5bh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2025

John Lithgow – Albus Dumbledore

John has been seen in countless film projects throughout his decades-long acting career. Among his most popular roles were in The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, Footloose, A Civil Action, Shrek, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Interstellar, Bombshell, Killers of the Flower Moon and, his latest Oscar winner, Conclave.

Janet McTeer – Minerva McGonagall

Janet has established herself as a successful film actress, having appeared in a variety of movies. Among her most famous performances were in Tumbleweeds, Carrington, As You Like It, The Divergent Series and The Menu. On TV, Janet has appeared in Into the Storm, The White Queen and Ozark.

Paapa Essiedu – Severus Snape

Paapa is an esteemed actor known for various TV roles, including in the shows I May Destroy You, Ann Boleyn, Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project and Black Mirror: Demon 79.

The London native attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Nick Frost – Rubeus Hagrid

In addition to acting, Nick is also a comedian and screenwriter. The English actor is best known for his performances in the films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Luke Thallon – Quirinus Quirrell

Like Paapa, Luke is also a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He had an uncredited minor role in The Favourite and has appeared in various theatrical productions, including The Room, Family Voices and Leopoldstadt.

Paul Whitehouse – Argus Filch

Paul is a jack of all trades in the business, as he is an actor, comedian, writer and presenter. He’s recognized for his performances in the movies Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland and The Death of Stalin.