Paapa Essiedu: 5 Things About the ‘Harry Potter’ Series Star

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar UK

Paapa Essiedu is gaining major attention for his upcoming role in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

On April 14, HBO announced key casting for the highly anticipated adaptation, revealing that John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will take on Minerva McGonagall, Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will step into the role of Rubeus Hagrid. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod in a joint statement. Both are also executive producers on the series.

While some may recognize him from past standout performances, many are just getting to know the British actor. Find out more about him below.

He’s From London and of Ghanaian Descent

Born and raised in London, Essiedu is of Ghanaian heritage and often speaks about representation and diversity in the entertainment industry.

He Has a Strong Background in Theatre

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), Essiedu made history as the first Black actor to play Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2016.

He Rose to Fame in I May Destroy You

Essiedu gained widespread acclaim for his role as Kwame in Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking HBO/BBC series I May Destroy You (2020). His portrayal of a queer man grappling with trauma and identity earned him both an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor and a British Academy Television Award nomination.

He also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor for his leading role in the sci-fi thriller series The Lazarus Project.

He’s Set to Play Severus Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter Series

Essiedu has officially been cast as Professor Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. He joins a star-studded ensemble that includes Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. The series is expected to premiere in 2026 and promises to offer a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter books.

He’s Been with Rosa Robson for Almost a Decade

Essiedu has been with his partner, actress and comedian Rosa Robson, since 2016. While the couple keeps their relationship largely private, they have been spotted together at various public events over the years.