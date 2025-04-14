Nick Frost: About the ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Actor

Image Credit: Getty Images

Harry Potter is a globally popular franchise that has built a loyal fan base through its many films, spin-offs, and prequels. The beloved series, which originally starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others, is now being adapted into a new HBO series featuring a fresh cast—including actor Nick Frost.

Following the announcement of his casting, Nick shared a photo on Instagram posing with a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling. He captioned it, “You’re a wizard, Harry!!!” He continued, “Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle, and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagris. Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down.”

Learn more about the actor who is stepping into the role of Hagrid in the upcoming HBO series below.

Nick Frost Is from the United Kingdom

Nick was born on March 28, 1972, in Dagenham, United Kingdom.

On his birthday in 2025, he posted on Instagram, “Meeting the Rock on my birthday is genuinely the icing on the cake! What a day! Thanks for all the nice vibes. Sun came out. I feel great. (And Grateful!) Peace and Love.”

Nick Frost’s TV Shows & Films

According to his IMDb page, Nick has appeared in Black Cab, Get Away, Monster Family 2, and more.

Nick Frost Was Previously Married

The actor was married to Christina Frost from 2008 to 2015. He has spoken candidly about their split. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, he said, “It isn’t easy, but it works.” Nick continued, “I think when Chris and I got divorced we knew people who didn’t [get along] and you see what it does to their kids. I get sometimes that there’s no other option, but once you’ve made the choice to get divorced for the benefit of the child, it seems churlish to then be shit to each other.”

Nick Frost Is a Father

He is a father of three and tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.