Janet McTeer: 5 Things About the ‘Harry Potter’ Series Star

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Janet McTeer is a celebrated British actress known for her commanding presence on stage and screen. With a career spanning over three decades, she’s appeared in everything from award-winning dramas to fan-favorite TV shows. Most recently, she made headlines for taking on the role of Minerva McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Find out more about the longtime actress below.

She Was Born and Raised in England

McTeer was born in Newcastle upon Tyne and raised in York, England. She trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

She’s Been Nominated for Two Academy Awards

McTeer earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in Tumbleweeds, where she played a free-spirited single mother. She received her second Oscar nomination in 2011 for Best Supporting Actress in Albert Nobbs, portraying a woman living as a man in 19th-century Ireland.

In addition to her Oscar nods, McTeer was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role as Clementine Churchill in the HBO film Into the Storm, where she played the wife of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

She’s an Award-Winning Actress

McTeer is a Tony, Golden Globe, and Olivier Award winner. She first gained major recognition on Broadway in 1997 for her performance in A Doll’s House, earning both a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Her acclaimed role in Tumbleweeds (1999) not only earned her an Oscar nomination but also won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

She Starred in Popular TV Shows

In addition to her film work, McTeer has appeared in several popular television series. She played cartel lawyer Helen Pierce in Netflix’s Ozark, becoming a fan-favorite antagonist, and took on a villainous role in Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

She Is Married to Joseph Coleman

McTeer married poet and fashion consultant Joseph Coleman in 2010.