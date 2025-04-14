Paul Whitehouse: About the ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Show Actor

Image Credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Paul Whitehouse is stepping into the wizarding world as he takes on the role of Argus Filch in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He’ll star alongside Nick Frost, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and more. As anticipation builds for the series, Paul continues to remain in the spotlight thanks to his long-standing career in entertainment.

Learn more about Paul, who’s set to make his mark at Hogwarts, below.

Paul Whitehouse Is From the United Kingdom

Paul was born in May 1958 in Wales, United Kingdom.

Paul Whitehouse Was Previously Married

He married Fiona Wightman in 1992. The couple separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Paul Whitehouse Is a Father

Paul and Fiona share two daughters, Molly and Sophie Whitehouse. According to his IMDb page, has a third child named Lauren, though little is publicly known about her mother.

Paul Whitehouse’s TV Shows & Films

Some of Paul’s most recognized work includes The Fast Show, The Death of Stalin, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and more.

Reflecting on his time on The Fast Show, he said in a June 2023 interview with The Field, “I’m very proud of the work I did with all these guys. The Fast Show stands up well today, even after nearly 30 years. The cast, which included the likes of Caroline Aherne, was so talented and they all went on to do great things. It was the sheer variety of the show I liked. It combined knock-about comedy with moments of real poignancy.”

Paul Whitehouse Likes to Fish

In the same interview, he shared, “A lot has been made of the fact I was born in the Rhondda and was raised in Enfield, criss-crossing between the two as I grew up.”

He added, “My dad taught me how to fish on the Lea Navigation and the whole family saw me catch a four-inch roach under a little crow quill float with a hat of vivid scarlet paint. Magic, pure and simple, and I’ll always be grateful for that start they gave me.”