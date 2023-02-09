‘Frozen 3’: Everything We Know So Far About The Highly-Anticipated Threequel

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven’s adventures are far from over because Frozen 3 is in the works! Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Frozen 3 during the Walt Disney Company’s Q1 earnings call on February 8, according to Deadline. Prepare yourselves for more epic musical moments in the upcoming threequel.

The exciting news about Frozen 3 comes a decade after the first Frozen movie hit theaters. The animated film went on to earn over $1.2 billion at the box office and won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go.” The epic follow-up Frozen 2 was released in 2019 and earned $1.4 billion at the box office. Frozen has become one of Disney’s most successful brands, and there is now a new chapter in our midst.

So, what do we know about Frozen 3? When is Frozen 3 coming out? Here’s everything we know so far about what lies ahead for our favorite Frozen friends.

Is Frozen 3 Coming Out?

Yes, Frozen 3 will be coming out in theaters. However, the new sequel is in the early stages of development, so Disney hasn’t revealed a release date or when filming will start as of yet. Following the earnings call, Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez tweeted, “It’s true. Here we gooooo!”

After the release of Frozen 2 in 2019, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to director Jennifer Lee about the possibility of a third film. “As of now I feel done, but I’m also very tired, so ask me in a year,” Jennifer told HL. “The thing about Frozen 2 is it only came about because we said there is more story here. The girls have never been together. I want to see that. What is Elsa’s journey? Why does she have powers? Chris and I had so many questions, and the world was asking them, and we naively went, ‘Let’s do it!’ We had no idea what we were doing. We went into the unknown ourselves, and I’m glad we did, but it was so much harder to do [Frozen] 2 than it was to do [Frozen] 1. I can only imagine what [Frozen] 3 would be, how much harder that would be.”

Just a few short years later and post-pandemic, Disney thinks there’s more story to tell with the Frozen characters. In addition to Frozen 3, Disney also announced Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2. Sequels are almost always a win for Disney.

Frozen 3 Cast

Frozen 3 would likely see the returns of the core Frozen cast: Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. Casting confirmations have not been announced by Disney just yet.

The cast has been on board with a third Frozen film for a while now. “Well, you know, I’ll keep it mysterious. But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it. And I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it. Let’s do it,” Kristen said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in June 2022. At the time, Kristen joked that she was officially announcing with “zero authority” that Frozen 3 was happening.

A few months later, Idina was asked by Jimmy Fallon about the Frozen 3 rumors. “I’d love it because I’d love to pay my son’s college tuition,” Idina quipped.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jonathan about Frozen 3 at the D23 Expo in September 2022. At the time, Jonathan could only say, “I know nothing.” Jonathan reunited with his Frozen co-stars as they were honored as Disney Legends. “It’s always just incredibly joyful and special and Idina and Kristen and Josh and I, we’re just bonded for life because of this film. And beyond our lives. I mean, [Frozen] is gonna outlast the four of us. And so we always savor the time that we get together,” Jonathan said about the reunion.

Will Elsa Get A Girlfriend In Frozen 3?

That remains to be seen. Elsa’s love life has been the subject of major debate since the first movie was released. Many fans have campaigned to give Elsa a girlfriend, and there’s a popular theory that we’ve already met her eventual female love interest in Honeymaren, who is introduced in Frozen 2. Disney has never confirmed or denied that Elsa is gay, so the conversation around her sexuality continues.

“I think that that’s not what they’re focusing on [Elsa possibly being gay], that Elsa’s never been focused on romantic love in her life. She’s just always on this search for who she is as a person and her finding this love for herself. The whole movie, in fact, we concentrate on this unconditional love between sisters and family and that’s what we’re so proud of that it’s not based on that [romantic love],” Idina, said on SiriusXM in 2019.

Kristen added that she would be supportive if Elsa is gay. “I also think there’s something so beautiful about it. I took the same undercurrents of the movie and I had to remind myself ‘Oh, you know what a more important thing is? It’s none of my business.’ I mean it’s great to see representation, always, and people need that,” she said.