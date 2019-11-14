‘Frozen 2’ Review: Elsa & Anna Return For A Bigger, Bolder & More Emotional Sequel

After 6 long years, ‘Frozen 2’ has arrived. The wait has been long but it is so worth it. Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the merry crew are back for a new adventure that’s both an epic and emotional journey for Elsa and Anna.

When Frozen was released in 2013, it became a worldwide phenomenon. Disney fans across the globe fell in love with Elsa and Anna’s story — a journey of true love that ultimately wasn’t about romance. While the original film had a satisfying ending, there was more story to be told. When Frozen 2 picks, everything has returned to normal for the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa has embraced her queenly duties, while Anna is happy amongst the people and with Kristoff. However, dark forces lead Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven far beyond the gates of Arendelle for answers. This is uncharted territory for them all and they are met with surprises at every turn.

The sequel is able to feature the beloved supporting players in an even bigger way with more musical numbers. Kristoff finally gets his own solo song and Jonathan Groff relishes it. Josh Gad has a blast with Olaf’s fun and catchy songs that this generation’s youngsters will inevitably be singing for the next 3 years. He truly steals the show. As expected, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel shine with each song. While “Into the Unknown” is the supposed to be the featured song of Frozen 2, it’s actually “Show Yourself” with Idina and Evan Rachel Wood that’s the best song in the film. It’s a powerful and gorgeous ballad that continues to echo through the film long after its over.

The movie features a number of new characters. Sterling K. Brown is the perfect choice to play Lieutenant Mattias and there’s one scene in particular with General Matthias and Olaf that will have you laughing out loud. Jason Ritter and Evan Rachel Wood voice the roles Ryder and Queen Iduna. Iduna is a crucial character being Elsa and Anna’s mother and Frozen 2 explores her backstory in a big way.

This is a Disney film, after all, so you’re expecting warm hugs and extravagant musical numbers. Frozen 2 goes in a different direction with its sequel. The film has those aspects but so much more. Like many of the fans who watched the first film in theaters back in 2013, Frozen 2 has grown up. The story has matured like many of its original fans and that’s a good thing. Frozen 2 tackles loss and guilt on this quest to find answers. That may be a little shocking for a Disney movie, but it’s necessary in order to fully explore Elsa and Anna’s emotional journey. Sometimes you have to dig into the past in order to move forward with your future. And that’s exactly what Elsa and Anna do. Frozen 2 will be released in theaters on Nov. 22.