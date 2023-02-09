‘Zootopia 2’ Confirmed: Everything To Know About The Long-Awaited Sequel To Hit Disney Film

‘Zootopia’ came out in theaters in March 2016.

‘Zootopia 2’ was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger on Feb. 8, 2023.

Ginnifer Goodwin basically confirmed that she’s returning as Judy Hopps.

Zootopia was a huge hit for Disney when it came out in 2016, and now a sequel to the animated movie is finally happening! Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Feb. 8 that Zootopia 2 “is in the works.” He also announced plans for Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon,” Bob said at Disney’s Q1 earnings call. “But this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.” Screenwriter Jared Bush confirmed via Twitter that he’s working on the sequel.

For those that haven’t seen it, Zootopia takes place in a city where animals live like humans. Judy Hoops is a rabbit who becomes a rookie police officer and has to team up with Nick Wilde, a red fox con artist, to uncover a mysterious case. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Now that a sequel’s officially been confirmed, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Zootopia 2. Get all the scoop below!

What do we know about ‘Zootopia 2’?

So far, all we really know about Zootopia 2 is that it’s definitely happening. Some of the cast members have already shared what they’d like to see happen in the second film. Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Judy, told CinemaBlend that she’d like to see a role reversal between Judy and Nick in the sequel. “I would like to see Nick have to be the one to convince Judy that the world is worth fighting for,” Ginnifer said.

Jason Bateman, who voices Nick, also told CinemaBlend about his idea for the sequel. “The two of us [Nick and Judy]. kicking ass out there. Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned,” he said.

Zootopia 2 could also tell more about the stories explored in the 2022 spin-off anthology series Zootopia+ that was released on Disney+. The six-episode show focused on a different story with characters from the film. The first episode was all about Judy’s parents, Bonnie and Stu.

Who is going to be in Zootopia 2′?

There’s been no casting announcements for Zootopia 2 yet. But Ginnifer basically confirmed she’s returning as Judy on Instagram after the sequel was announced. The actress posted a photo of Judy next to the unnamed frantic pig voiced by her husband Josh Dallas. Ginnifer tagged both Disney Animation Studios and Josh in the post and wrote in her caption “#zootopia2.”

Jason Bateman is also expected to return to the sequel as Nick. The other cast members from the first film, who will very likely appear in the second, include Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether, Nate Torrence as Benjamin Clawhauser, Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hoops, Tommy Chong as Tax, J.K. Simmons as Mayor Lionheart, Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton, Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton, and Shakira as Gazelle.

When is ‘Zootopia’ coming out?

Disney has not announced a release date yet for Zootopia 2. It’ll probably be either 2024 or 2025 when the film comes out in theaters. The sequel will also eventually be available to stream on Disney+, which is home to the first film.