Erik Menendez’s Wife: About Tammi Saccoman & Their Marriage

Erik Menéndez and his brother, Lyle Menéndez, are known for their heavily publicized 1993 trial over the murders of their parents. The brothers shot and killed their mother, Mary, and father, José, claiming to have been subjected to emotional and sexual abuse by their parents during childhood. Additionally, the Menendez brothers revealed that they feared for their lives while surrounded by their parents at home. Although the two were convicted in 1996, both Erik and Lyle got married while behind bars.

Who Is Erik Menendez’s Wife?

Erik has been married to his wife, Tammi Saccoman, since 1999.

Did Erik Get Married in Prison?

Although he was convicted in 1996 for two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder, Erik met Tammi while he was in prison. The duo began their relationship through letters. Eventually, they tied the knot in 1999.

Tammi published a book about her and Erik’s marriage. Titled They Said We’d Never Make It: My Life With Erik Menendez, Tammi opened up about how they’ve kept their relationship despite his lifelong prison sentence. She also appeared in a 2005 interview on MSNBC, admitting that she “never expected” to fall in love with Erik.

“You know, I wrote one letter to him and he wrote back, and I went to visit him in prison and our relationship developed,” Tammi explained. “And I didn‘t set out to have a relationship with Erik, but it‘s something that happened. And you know, it‘s a very good relationship that I have with him.”

When asked how she and Erik manage the prison system’s strict visitation rules, Tammi noted that it’s “very difficult.” Additionally, Tammi pointed out that before she and Erik were married, the New Jersey native had claimed he once had a girlfriend.

During her interview, Tammi recalled thinking it was “sad” that Erik thought he was in a relationship with anyone while in prison.

“In fact, he was — in one of his letters that he wrote me he had written and said that he had a girlfriend he had for a couple of years. And I kind of said,’It‘s so sad that he has a girl — he thinks he has a girlfriend,” Tammi explained, before adding, “So, I understand where the public‘s view is coming from [about our relationship]. But I do get emotional support from Erik.”

When asked whether Erik’s murder conviction bothers her, Tammi noted that it “makes [her] question [herself].”

“Everybody questions me. You know, ‘Is she crazy? Is she nuts?'” Tammi acknowledged, referring to how the public’s perception of her. “It troubles me, but I do know the person that Erik is, and I know his heart, I know his soul, and I do know what happened that night. And I do understand. I believe that within everybody put in certain circumstances, you will, you know, be able to kill somebody. I do believe that Erik is a very good person.”

On October 24, 2024, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommended that the Menendez brothers be resentenced, with immediate parole if approved by a judge, who will make the final decision. An insider told TMZ that if the Menendez brothers are released, Erik plans to move to Las Vegas to live with his wife, Tammy.

Is Lyle Menendez Married?

As for Erik’s brother, Lyle, (real name: Joseph Lyle), he got married twice in prison. He wed his first wife, Anna Eriksson, in 1996, and they divorced in 2001. Two years later, Lyle married his wife, Rebecca Sneed, in 2003.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.