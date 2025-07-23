Does Erik Menendez Have a Child? All About His Daughter

Image Credit: Sygma via Getty Images

Erik and Lyle Menendez gained national attention for their 1993 trial, in which they were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez on August 20, 1989. The brothers shot and killed their parents, claiming they had endured emotional and sexual abuse during their childhood.

While incarcerated, both brothers have found love. For the younger sibling, his relationship has even led to fatherhood. Learn more about his stepdaughter and their relationship below.

Who Is Erik’s Wife?

Erik Menendez has been married to his wife, Tammi Saccoman, since 1999.

Tammi was first married to Chuck Saccoman, and they lived with her teenage daughter from a previous relationship when she began watching the Menendez brothers’ trial on TV in 1993. With her husband’s consent, she started writing letters to Erik, and the two slowly developed a friendship.

In 1996, Tammi discovered that Chuck was allegedly raping her teenage daughter, beginning when she was 15 years old. Chuck turned himself in to the police and died by suicide two days later. At the time of his death, Tammi and her then-husband shared a 9-month-old daughter, Talia.

After Chuck’s death, Tammi and Erik’s correspondence became more serious. They met for the first time in August 1997. Tammi then moved to Sacramento to be closer to Erik and visited him four times a week. The couple got engaged the following year and married in 1999.

Who Is Talia?

Tammi’s daughter, Talia, is now in her 20s and prefers to keep her personal life private. However, she is active on social media, particularly through her Instagram account, @seterikmenendezfree, where she raises awareness about Erik’s case and advocates for his release from prison.

What Is Talia’s Relationship with Erik Like?

On her Instagram account, Talia occasionally shares glimpses of her life with Erik, alongside her focus on the case.

Like her mother, Talia and Erik bonded through letter writing, with Erik offering comfort after the death of her biological father. Today, she refers to Erik as “Dad.”

In 2020, Talia posted a photo of herself with Erik, captioning it: “My dad was more of a dad than most out in the real world.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.