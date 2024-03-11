Emma Stone’s Husband: Everything to Know About Dave McCary & Her Past Romances

Emma Stone has proven to be an incredibly versatile actress. Whether she was showing off her comedic abilities early in her career in films like Easy A and Superbad or delivering Oscar-nominated performances in films like Birdman and The Favourite. Most recently, Emma starred in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed fantasy film Poor Things and the Showtime satire The Curse. While accepting the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2024, she gave Dave a sweet shout-out in her Oscars acceptance speech.

By her side through many of her more recent career highlights has been her husband Dave McCary. She’s been with the Saturday Night Live director since 2017, but she’s had a handful of other high profile romances in the years before she met her now-husband. Keep reading to learn more about Dave and her past relationships here!

Dave McCary

Emma met Dave back when she hosted SNL in 2016. Dave is a segment director for the beloved comedy sketch show. There had been rumors that he’d directed the “Wells for Boys” skit, and that’s when the two of them really hit it off. A few months later the pair were seen on a date, via People. The director proposed to Emma in December 2019. The pair got married in September 2020, after three years together. Shortly before tying the knot, the pair also launched their own production company, Fruit Tree.

Since the pair first started dating, they’ve mostly kept their relationship very private, but they have been spotted on a few dates together over the years. Nearly one year after getting married, the pair welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Emma gave birth to a baby girl, a few months after her pregnancy was revealed.

Emma Stone’s husband Dave McCary stands by as she gets her Oscar engraved. pic.twitter.com/vskJsHXtG9 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 11, 2024

Though they keep the details about their relationship on the down low, Emma gave her husband a sweet shout-out while accepting her Oscar in March 2024. He also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her that evening.

Teddy Geiger

One of Emma’s first public relationships was with musician Teddy Geiger, who she started seeing in 2017 per People. She starred alongside the “For You I Will” singer-songwriter in the 2008 musical comedy The Rocker. The pair split up in 2009.

While Teddy acted in the movie alongside Emma, she’s primarily a musician and songwriter, who has written for major artists like Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, One Direction, and many more. Teddy came out as a trans-woman in October 2017.

Kieran Culkin

Emma met future Succession star Kieran Culkin while they were making the 2009 flick Paper Man. In the movie, they played a couple, and some of the on-screen chemistry clearly carried offscreen. The pair split up in 2011, but they seemed to remain on good terms. They both appeared in the “Veronica” segment of the star-studded 2013 flop Movie 43. In 2022, the pair also posed for a photo together at the Met Gala, over a decade after they split. Kieran wrapped his arm around his ex for a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Andrew Garfield

After her split from Kieran, Emma connected with Andrew Garfield while they were filming The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011. Andrew played the web-slinging Peter Parker and Emma played the love interest Gwen Stacy. They reprised their roles in the 2014 sequel. At that time, Andrew also hosted SNL, and Emma made a surprise appearance during his monologue. The pair made quite a few public appearances together during their relationship, which ended in 2015.

Despite their breakup, they both appeared to be very supportive of one another. Emma called The Social Network star “someone I still love very much” in a 2016 Vogue interview. Andrew named the actress as the one person he’d want to be stuck on a desert island with in a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s all right. She can come,” he said.

Even though there were occasional reunion rumors and the pair continued to support one another, they never formally got back together. Andrew did reveal that they were still relatively close while promoting his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2022. He said that Emma had pressed about him making a surprise appearance in a Happy Sad Confused podcast interview. “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘are you in this new Spider-Man film?’” he said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”