Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Hit The Gym Together 2 Mos. After Baby’s Birth – See Pics

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary were spotted arriving at a Los Angeles gym in stylishly casual attire to take part in a couples session, two months after the arrival of their daughter.

Emma Stone, 32, and husband Dave McCary, 35, stepped away from their newborn daughter to enjoy a couples session at a Los Angeles gym on May 21. The actress and her hunky spouse were photographed near vehicles while outside the location and wore casual outfits. She went with a long-sleeved pink top while he went with a gray button-down top.

The new mom also wore sunglasses and had her long locks pulled back into a low ponytail as she made her way into the fitness room. She also carried her phone and a Louis Vuitton purse. Dave wore regular glasses and didn’t pay attention to the camera flashes while getting into his car at one point.

Emma and Dave’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for the arrival of their first baby in Mar. They have tended to be really private about their personal lives and the baby, and have yet to announce her name. Before the birth, Dave announced he and Emma had gotten married in Sept. after postponing their original wedding date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Emma’s not spending time with her new baby, she’s working or attending work-related events. Her first post-birth public appearance was at the red carpet premiere of her new film Cruella on May 18. She stunned in a pantsuit that consisted of a black blazer over a white button-down top with a scarf in the top front, black pants, and matching heels. Her red locks were down and over her shoulder on one side as she rocked bright red lipstick and gave a beautiful smile to cameras.

Now that Emma is a working mom, she’s inspiring a whole new set of women who are also balancing motherhood and a career. We look forward to seeing her embrace her new important role while continuing to be one of Hollywood’s most talented stars!