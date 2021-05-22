See Pics

Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Hit The Gym Together 2 Mos. After Baby’s Birth – See Pics

Emma Stone, Dave McCary
BACKGRID
Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquierre Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and new mom Emma Stone makes a morning coffee run In Pacific Palisades and leaves with two large cups of coffee. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Stone is smitten in love as she is spotted for the first time since engagement to fiancé Dave McCary at the SNL after party in NYC. The Oscar winner flaunted her pearl engagement ring as she left hand in hand with her new fiancé Pictured: Emma Stone, Dave McCary BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Emma Stone and her boyfriend Dave McCary look on during a NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 18, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary were spotted arriving at a Los Angeles gym in stylishly casual attire to take part in a couples session, two months after the arrival of their daughter.

Emma Stone, 32, and husband Dave McCary, 35, stepped away from their newborn daughter to enjoy a couples session at a Los Angeles gym on May 21. The actress and her hunky spouse were photographed near vehicles while outside the location and wore casual outfits. She went with a long-sleeved pink top while he went with a gray button-down top.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone looked stylishly casual during a gym outing. (BACKGRID)

The new mom also wore sunglasses and had her long locks pulled back into a low ponytail as she made her way into the fitness room. She also carried her phone and a Louis Vuitton purse. Dave wore regular glasses and didn’t pay attention to the camera flashes while getting into his car at one point.

Dave McCary
Emma Stone’s husband Dave McCary outside the gym. (BACKGRID)

Emma and Dave’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for the arrival of their first baby in Mar. They have tended to be really private about their personal lives and the baby, and have yet to announce her name. Before the birth, Dave announced he and Emma had gotten married in Sept. after postponing their original wedding date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Emma’s not spending time with her new baby, she’s working or attending work-related events. Her first post-birth public appearance was at the red carpet premiere of her new film Cruella on May 18. She stunned in a pantsuit that consisted of a black blazer over a white button-down top with a scarf in the top front, black pants, and matching heels. Her red locks were down and over her shoulder on one side as she rocked bright red lipstick and gave a beautiful smile to cameras.

Now that Emma is a working mom, she’s inspiring a whole new set of women who are also balancing motherhood and a career. We look forward to seeing her embrace her new important role while continuing to be one of Hollywood’s most talented stars!