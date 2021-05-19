Emma Stone Walks 1st Red Carpet Since Giving Birth At ‘Cruella’ Premiere In LA — Pics

Emma Stone looked just as fashionable as the couture diva she plays in ‘Cruella’ for the movie’s premiere on May 18! It was the actress’s first red carpet since welcoming a baby with husband Dave McCary in March.

Emma Stone may be out of the delivery room, but she still delivered glamour at the premiere for Cruella on May 18. The film event, held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, marked the 32-year-old actress’s first red carpet appearance since reportedly welcoming her first child on March 13. Unlike the titular character she plays in Cruella, Emma did not wear any dalmatian fur for her red carpet comeback. Instead, she wore a Louis Vuitton pantsuit with accessories from the same designer brand: a red box clutch and jewelry.

Emma layered a white tie-neck blouse underneath the pantsuit, and wore her her signature red hair in loose waves and a deep side part. Red is a favorite color of Cruella de Vil’s, which Emma paid tribute to in other small details of her premiere look: ruby nails and a deep crimson lip. We’re getting flashbacks to the bright red “A” that Emma wore in one of her most iconic films, Easy A!

Emma was joined at the premiere by her Cruella co-stars like Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays Anita Darling in the film. This live action film, which is centered around Disney’s most notorious villains, actually tells Cruella’s villain origin story! In the film, Emma plays Estella de Vil, a bright-eyed fashion designer in London amid the punk rock movement during the ’70s. She eventually begins to work in the fashion house of Baroness von Hellman (played by Emma Thompson) and transforms into the criminal that Disney fans know and love (the 101 dalmatians, however, not so much).

The film arrives in theaters on May 28, more than two months after Emma and Dave McCary welcomed their first child together. The movie is also arriving a little more than three weeks after Emma was photographed for the first time since giving birth!

Emma and Dave welcomed a baby girl, according to People, which also reported that the couple tied the knot in Sept. 2020. Dave is a staff writer for Saturday Night Live, where he met Emma when she hosted the comedic sketch show in 2016, and their relationship became public in the summer of 2017. However, Emma admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio used to be “the love of [her] life” — well, as a fangirl — in a recent interview!