Emma Stone Calls Leonardo DiCaprio The ‘Love Of Her Life’ & Relives Childhood Crush

Emma Stone revealed in a new interview that she counted meeting Leonardo DiCaprio as the ‘most surreal moment’ of her life, confessing that she’d been a fan since she was 12 years old!

Emma Stone has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood for more than a decade, but even she admits that she gets star-struck! During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Cruella actress, 32, opened up about what it was like to meet her childhood crush, Leonardo DiCaprio, while accepting her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards. “Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him,” Emma said, recalling what she thought immediately after the Revenant Oscar winner, 46, called her name as the recipient of the prestigious award.

“And I was like, I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters,” she continued. “He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.”

If Emma was at all nervous to be in Leo’s presence, she kept her cool like a pro. The actress does, however, have some reservations about what the Hollywood leading man thinks of her, nowadays. “I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, ’cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something,” she shared.

“He’s very sweet though,” Emma said of the longtime actor. “But that was truly – that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.” After all of these years, Emma confessed that, when she’s around Leo, she acts like she’s “still 12 years old.” In hindsight, though, Emma still looks back on her Oscar win and receiving her statuette from Leo with so much pride.

“It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much,” Emma shared. “And like as an actor, I think he’s fantastic. And I’d watched him in everything. And then that moment where it’s like kind of a – it’s just a – such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. And I don’t know, it’s…it still feels like it, it didn’t really, occur because, because it was him there.” Sounds like this was a dream come true for 12-year-old Emma Stone!