Emma Stone’s Baby Girl’s Full Name Revealed On Birth Certificate

Two months after welcoming her darling daughter into the world, fans now know what Emma Stone named her baby girl.

Two months after her birth, Emma Stone‘s daughter’s name has been revealed. According to the baby girl’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, the La La Land star and husband Dave McCary are the proud parents to Louise Jean McCary. There’s an incredibly sweet meaning by the name, which pays tribute to one of Emma’s loved ones and herself.

Emma’s middle name is Jean. And her grandmother is named Jean Louise. That lucky little girl is named after two strong women. Emma and Dave, a writer for Saturday Night Live, kept the pregnancy and their daughter’s birth incredibly quiet. It wasn’t even clear for days after the announcement whether or not the couple had a daughter or son. Louise was born on March 13 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

The couple actually never confirmed the pregnancy or spoke about it publicly. However, Emma was spotted with a growing baby bump over the past few months. The pregnancy speculation came several months after it was revealed that Dave and Emma had tied the knot in a secret ceremony during the quarantine.

The notoriously private couple, who have been together since 2017, were seen in September taking a walk around Los Angeles with matching wedding bands on their ring fingers. Dave had revealed on Instagram in December 2019 that he popped the question, with the couple showing off Emma’s gorgeous diamond ring.

Dave posted a sweet photo of himself and Emma grinning at the camera, captioned with just heart emojis. The two connected when Emma hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2016. Dave directed the iconic “Wells for Boys” video short. What a meet-cute!