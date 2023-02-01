Emma Stone & Dave McCary Have Rare Public Date Night As They Sit Courtside At Basketball Game

Emma Stone, 34, and her husband Dave McCary, 37, don’t step out together in public often. But their adorable courtside appearance at the Knicks game on Tuesday, January 31, was very public, and the duo seemed to fully enjoy each other’s company. In photos, Emma wore a white jacket and black pants as she leaned in close to her husband. She finished the look with drop earrings and classic black Mary Jane style shoes, and wore her famous red hair in a perky bob. The Oscar winning actress wore a minimal makeup look, with a simple reddish lipstick. Dave coordinated nicely in a gray sweater, black pants, and sneakers as he gazed attentively at his famous wife.

Emma and her husband have been extremely private about their relationship — they were secretly married back in 2020 after three years of dating, per PEOPLE. By March of 2021, they were parents, welcoming daughter Louise Jean McCary to the family. According to a source for Us Weekly at the time, having their daughter bonded them deeply.

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” the insider said, noting that Dave is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.” As for Emma, she hoped that the public would keep their distance while she adjusted to motherhood. She’s been “very low-key and has asked people to just respect their privacy during this time,” Us Weekly’s source continued. “Emma has been at home with her husband and the baby.”

The duo first met in 2016 when Emma Hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, where the director worked. And despite both being at the forefront of a famously demanding industry, they seem to be a perfect match. “She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” a source told PEOPLE back in December 2019. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

The pal added that they are able to step back when needed. “Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don’t always give the other the space they need,” they said. “But he encourages her, and she loves that.”