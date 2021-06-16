Emma Stone Heads To The Gym In Black Crop Top & Leggings 3 Months After Giving Birth To 1st Child

Emma Stone was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles, rocking an all-black ensemble that featured a loose crop top and fitted leggings! Check out the pics of the star.

Emma Stone stepped out on Tuesday, June 15, and looked ready to put in the work at the gym! The Cruella star, 32, wore the perfect outfit for her exercise routines. Emma wore a loose black crop top T-shirt with a pair of matching leggings. She also wore a protective mask while she walked through the gym’s parking lot.

Along with her monochromatic workout look, Emma carried a Louis Vuitton bag and sported a pair of sunglasses to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes. Emma’s super long auburn hair cascaded down her shoulders, and she carried a water bottle as she made her way toward the gym. Emma topped off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

This latest outing comes nearly three months after the Oscar winner welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary. Emma and her husband, 35, welcomed their little one sometime in March, and neither has spoken about the youngster in public. In fact, while doing press for Cruella, Emma has hardly even mentioned her happy news, choosing instead to keep the details of her personal life totally private.

Nearly two months after the birth of their baby, it was revealed that the couple welcomed a sweet little girl! Not only that, but the precious baby’s name was revealed to the public: Louise Jean McCary. Emma’s own middle name is Jean, pointing to a very meaningful nod to her family.

Along with expanding her family, Emma has been super busy with work. Not only has she had a rigorous schedule while promoting Cruella, she also has a few projects lined up for the future! It’s been so fun for fans to see Emma transition from her breakout roles in Superbad and Easy A to becoming an Oscar winning actress, wife and mom! We cannot wait to see what the future holds for her!