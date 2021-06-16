See Pic

Emma Stone Heads To The Gym In Black Crop Top & Leggings 3 Months After Giving Birth To 1st Child

Emma Stone
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are seen together as they walk into a gym in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was holding a Hermes handbag as she stepped out of a Rolls Royce and into the gym. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5038508 011118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Stone is wasting no time shedding off her pregnancy weight! The "Cruella" star was spotted heading into a Los Angeles gym with a visibly slimmer waist! Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Hudson is in a great mood after picking up some new jewelry at XIV Karats Ltd in Beverly Hills, The singer poses showing off her new bracelet and huge rings while heading to her car with friends.Pictured: Jennifer HudsonBACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin makes a phone call as she leaves her Pilates class in West Hollywood. Pictured: Amelia Gray Hamlin BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Emma Stone was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles, rocking an all-black ensemble that featured a loose crop top and fitted leggings! Check out the pics of the star.

Emma Stone stepped out on Tuesday, June 15, and looked ready to put in the work at the gym! The Cruella star, 32, wore the perfect outfit for her exercise routines. Emma wore a loose black crop top T-shirt with a pair of matching leggings. She also wore a protective mask while she walked through the gym’s parking lot.

Emma Stone was spotted heading to the gym on Tuesday, June 15, wearing an all-black ensemble [BACKGRID].
Along with her monochromatic workout look, Emma carried a Louis Vuitton bag and sported a pair of sunglasses to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes. Emma’s super long auburn hair cascaded down her shoulders, and she carried a water bottle as she made her way toward the gym. Emma topped off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

This latest outing comes nearly three months after the Oscar winner welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary. Emma and her husband, 35, welcomed their little one sometime in March, and neither has spoken about the youngster in public. In fact, while doing press for Cruella, Emma has hardly even mentioned her happy news, choosing instead to keep the details of her personal life totally private.

Emma Stone arrives at the premiere of “Cruella” at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles on May 18, 2021 [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock].
Nearly two months after the birth of their baby, it was revealed that the couple welcomed a sweet little girl! Not only that, but the precious baby’s name was revealed to the public: Louise Jean McCary. Emma’s own middle name is Jean, pointing to a very meaningful nod to her family.

Along with expanding her family, Emma has been super busy with work. Not only has she had a rigorous schedule while promoting Cruella, she also has a few projects lined up for the future! It’s been so fun for fans to see Emma transition from her breakout roles in Superbad and Easy A to becoming an Oscar winning actress, wife and mom! We cannot wait to see what the future holds for her!