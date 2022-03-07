See Pics

Emma Stone Holds Hands With Husband Dave McCary In Paris Outing Before Daughter’s 1st Birthday

emma stone, dave mccary
Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews
Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquierre Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Arrivals at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France.
News Writer

The ‘Cruella’ star and her husband stunned, while walking the streets of Paris almost a week before their daughter turns one.

Emma Stone, 33, and her husband Dave McCary36, stunned while arriving for the Louis Vuitton womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday March 7. The pair were casually walking in the City of Light a week shy of their daughter Louise Jean McCary‘s first birthday. The couple seemed so in love, as they held hands and attended the show in matching black outfits.

Emma and her husband held hands while out at Paris Fashion Week. (Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews)

The La La Land star sported a black dress with a matching jacket, while her beautiful red hair waved with the breeze. She completed the outfit with a knee-high pair of black boots. Dave meanwhile sported a leather jacket with a fur trim, over a white t-shirt and a pair of khakis. The Brigsby Bear director completed his outfit with  pair of black shoes, as he held his wife’s hand tight.

The day out in Paris seemed like a nice day out for the pair. The couple will celebrate their daughter Louise’s first birthday on March 13. The Cruella star and her husband seem to have really taken to parenthood in the year since their little girl arrived, and when they have been seen out and about together, they’ve seemed so in love with each other, whether they’re working out together or just relaxing at a ballgame.

Emma and David looked so in love, while on their way to the Louis Vuitton womenswear show. (Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews)

While her baby being born was definitely one of Emma’s biggest highlights of 2021, she also starred as the title character in Disney’s live-action adaptation Cruella, as the Dalmatian-hating villain. She was also missed from the franchise crossing epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, when it dropped in December. While Emma’s Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield put his Spidey suit on once again, Emma, who played Gwen Stacey, didn’t reprise her role. While it was long rumored that she’d be making her return, she said that she wasn’t a part of the crossover in a May interview.