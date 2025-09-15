Did ‘The Bear’ Win Emmys in 2025? Here’s What Happened at the Awards

Image Credit: Chuck Hodes/FX

The Bear quickly hit stardom for its raw storytelling of what goes on behind the scenes at a restaurant. Through its mix of tearful scenes to witty moments, the FX and Hulu show has been nominated in the comedy category at the Emmy Awards every year. So, did The Bear win any Emmys at the 2025 awards ceremony?

Was The Bear Nominated for Any 2025 Emmys?

Yes, The Bear was nominated in the following categories at the 2025 Emmy Awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Ayo).

Did The Bear Win Any Emmys at the 2025 Ceremony?

No, The Bear did not take home a single Emmy Award this year, but an Emmy win does not make or break a show’s success.

The FX and Hulu series has taken home a generous amount of Emmy Awards in the past in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

While promoting her new film, “Oh, Hi!” in Los Angeles, Molly Gordon says filming the apology scene in "The Bear" between Jeremy Allen White’s character, Carmy, and her character, Claire, “felt like such a release.” pic.twitter.com/mE4AeSQ45v — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 9, 2025

Who Won for Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Apple TV+’s The Studio took home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show took home quite a few awards in other categories as well. Seth Rogen accepted the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series with his fellow cast and crew members.

The Studio also won Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actor (Bryan Cranston), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour).

The show was nominated for a total of 23 Emmy Awards and won 13 of them.