‘The Studio’ Season 2: When Will the Next Season Be Released?

Chaotic sets and the grimy sales side of the film industry make for one epic TV series. If you haven’t seen the Seth Rogen-led comedy show, The Studio, prepare for a hyperbolized take on Hollywood. Now that the show has been praised and nominated for 23 Emmy Awards, fans are dying to know when they can expect season 2 to come out.

The Studio follows the self-described film buff Matt Remick, who becomes the new head of Continental Studios. As he transitions into his new powerful executive position, Matt must juggle his desire to make quality films with his day job in an IP-driven landscape.

Co-creator Evan Goldberg previously explained to Deadline that while the show dramatizes the greedy corporate mindset among certain film executives, he emphasized that they’re “just more seen” in comparison to the “wonderful people” who work in the business.

“They get this bad rap, but most of the people in Hollywood are beautiful, wonderful people who could have done anything else and chose to do this because they love it — from the props master to the PAs, to the craft service producers, to the actors,” Evan said. “So, when we’re showing the dirtier, sh*ttier sides of the industry, it doesn’t feel like we’re taking cheap pot shots because the whole thing is a love letter. And one that we want to be, again, a realistic portrayal of Hollywood, not a shined-up one or a dirty one.”

Below, get updates on when we can expect season 2 of The Studio to be released.

Where to Watch The Studio

All episodes of The Studio are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The Studio Cast

The main cast of The Studio features Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, Catherine O’Hara as Patty Leigh, Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein, Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett and Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason.

Recurring cast members are Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill and David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz. And the show, of course, wouldn’t be the same without its celebrity cameos! Zoë Kravitz, Dave Franco, Nicholas Stoller, Paul Dano, Charlize Theron and plenty more play themselves in the series.

When Does The Studio Season 2 Come Out?

An official release date has not been announced for season 2 of The Studio yet, but it’s projected to come out sometime in 2026. Production doesn’t appear to have begun on the second season. So, the premiere of season 2 depends on when they complete filming.

The Studio Emmy Nominations

With 23 nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards, The Studio has clearly resonated with audiences and people in the industry. The series has been nominated in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.