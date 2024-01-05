Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Wife: Meet Yelena Yemchuk & Learn About His Family

Image Credit: Kelly Taub/BFA/Shutterstock

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is being recognized for two Golden Globe-nominated projects! The actor currently stars in the hit culinary series The Bear and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Television at the 2024 awards ceremony for his role as Richie. He also appeared in the Jennifer Lawrence-led comedy film No Hard Feelings, portraying the role of Gary.

Although Ebon leads a prominent career as an actor, his personal life with wife Yelena Yemchuk and their children takes the gold. To learn more about Yelena and their family, keep reading.

Who Is Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Wife?

Yelena is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine and works as a photographer. She and her family moved to Brooklyn, New York when she was a teenager, according to Yelena’s website. When she was just 14, Yelena received a camera from her father, which ultimately sparked her interest in becoming a professional photographer. Upon moving to the U.S., she studied at New York’s Parsons School of Design before later studying at ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles.

In addition to photography, Yelena has also shown off her paintings at various exhibits, and she published her book, Gidropark, in 2011, which consists of various images she captured throughout the early 2000s.

It’s unclear when Yelena and Ebon met. They live in New York, as The New York Times reported from Ebon’s 2015 interview.

How Many Kids Does Ebon and His Wife Have?

The pair share two daughters, named Sasha and Mirabelle.

What Other Films Has Ebon Starred in?

In addition to The Bear and No Hard Feelings, Ebon has steadily landed multiple gigs throughout his acting career, which began in the late 1990s. The Massachusetts native obtained a Bachelors Degree in English Literature from Columbia University and later studied acting at William Esper Studios in New York City.

Among Ebon’s most popular film credits include Mona Lisa Smile, The Lake House, We’ll Never Have Paris and Tesla. He also has an upcoming movie titled Dust in post-production. As for television roles, Ebon starred in several episodes of Damages, The Last Ship and Interrogation. His most well-known TV credits include Girls, in which he portrayed Desi for 25 episodes, and The Dropout, in which he portrayed real-life reporter John Carreyrou.

The Columbia University graduate has also maintained a theatre career, having performed in productions such as 36 Views and Three Sisters.