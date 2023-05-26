‘No Hard Feelings’: The New Trailer, Release Date & More You Need To Know About JLaw’s New Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence stars in No Hard Feelings.

stars in No Hard Feelings. No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23.

The latest trailer for No Hard Feelings is out now.

No Hard Feelings is undoubtedly going to be the comedy of the summer. Jennifer Lawrence headlines the raunchy R-rated comedy that made a statement with its hilarious second trailer that came out May 25. JLaw hasn’t had this fun onscreen in a long time.

The movie already has people buzzing and awaiting its release. No Hard Feelings is going to be a movie you have to see in theaters. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know about the cast, release date, and more.

Where Can You Watch No Hard Feelings?

Comedies are back in theaters, baby. No Hard Feelings will be released exclusively in theaters on June 23, 2023. The original release date was a week earlier on June 16, which would have put it in competition with The Flash.

Sony Pictures Releasing hasn’t revealed if No Hard Feelings will be available on a streaming service following its theatrical release. It will likely be available to rent or buy after it runs in theaters.

No Hard Feelings Trailer

The official red band trailer for No Hard Feelings was released on March 9. Maddie goes to great lengths to get her hands on a car so she can save her house. She finds an ad to “date” a couple’s son before he heads to Princeton in the fall.

Things between Maddie and Percy don’t get off to the best start. Percy pepper sprays Maddie when he thinks that she’s kidnapping him. During their time together, Maddie starts to bring Percy out of his shell and helps him gain some confidence.

The second red band trailer was released May 25. Maddie goes on a date with Percy and tells him she’s going to “teach him how to have fun.” They got to a party and Maddie’s shocked to find Percy hanging out in bed with two girls.

No Hard Feelings has already started cleverly promoting the film. The marketing team put up a pink billboard in Massachusetts that said in big bold letters: “Need a car? ‘Date’ our son.” Many thought the billboard was real, but if you go to the DateOurSon.com website provided on the billboard, it takes you to the official No Hard Feelings website.

No Hard Feelings Cast

The one and only Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie in No Hard Feelings. The project was first announced in 2021 by Deadline. This is her first role since the 2022 critically-acclaimed film Causeway. The Oscar winner has mostly stuck to dramatic roles over the last decade, so No Hard Feelings is a delightful new turn for her. Jennifer also serves as a producer.

Andrew Barth Feldman stars as Percy, the 19-year-old Maddie is hired to date. Andrew rose to fame playing Evan Hansen in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen from 2019 to 2020. He notably had a recurring role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2.

When his casting news was announced in September 2022, Andrew reposted the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve tried about five different captions but I just don’t really know how to explain this one and my head’s kind of exploding.”

Following the trailer’s release, Andrew posted on Instagram, “Yes, this is actually what the movie is about. no, I can’t believe it either. #NoHardFeelings coming to theaters (!!!!!!) this summer. watch the red band trailer now! AND THEN WATCH THE MOVIE LATER WHEN IT’S OUT I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE IT.”

No Hard Feelings also stars Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as Percy’s parents. Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur play Maddie’s friends, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Maddie’s ex’s Gary. Hasan Minhaj and Kyle Mooney also have roles.

The film was directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who also helmed the 2019 comedy Good Boys. Gene co-wrote the film with John Phillips.

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

The official synopsis for No Hard Feelings reads, “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”