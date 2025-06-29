Is Jeremy Allen White Leaving ‘The Bear’? Find Out After Season 4 Finale

Image Credit: HULU

Season 4 of The Bear ends with a shocking twist and possible new beginning for other characters. Jeremy Allen White‘s character, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, makes a decision that will change the course of the restaurant as well as his own life. Upon watching the emotional episode in June 2025, fans grew anxious about the series’ fate. And with two major film projects coming up for the actor, viewers are wondering if Jeremy left The Bear.

Below, find out what we know about Jeremy’s future on The Bear.

Did Jeremy Allen White Quit The Bear?

No, Jeremy has not left The Bear, but it’s unclear how his character could be featured if a fifth season is confirmed.

During an August 2024 interview with Esquire, Jeremy expressed gratitude and excitement when asked about the FX series. When prompted about the famous guest stars on The Bear, the actor called them “one of the joys of being on the show.”

“[Creator] Chris [Storer] loves to have people around who are inspirations to him outside of Hollywood and acting, and sometimes, they walk in front of the camera and it always works. Always,” Jeremy said. “It’s incredible. I think Chris has a sixth sense about these kind of things — he knows exactly who to put on the show. We’ve been so lucky so far, and I’m hopeful we will have some more familiar faces in the next season.”

Some of the most famous names to guest star in The Bear include Brie Larson, John Cena and, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis.

HOW IS THIS NOT ENDGAME MATERIAL??? #TheBear pic.twitter.com/caEUGKy5LN — shanna THE BEAR SPOILERS (@mavellarke) June 26, 2025

What Happened in the Season 4 Finale With Carmy?

The last episode of season 4 features Syd (Ayo Edebiri) confronting Carmy about the update he made to their partnership agreement: his departure from the restaurant. The experienced chef wants to find out what life is like outside of the culinary industry since this is all he’s known for years. Moreover, Carmy explains that he used work to distract himself from personal things that he should have dealt with. Carmy calls his departure his retirement.

Syd and Carmy get into a heated argument while she expresses her fear in losing Carmy and their work partnership. Enter Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who also gets into a massive fight with Carmy until the latter tells Richie that he actually went to Mikey’s funeral. As the two hash things out, Natalie (Abby Elliott) learns about Carmy’s decision to quit the restaurant. The four of them end the season by confirming Syd, Richie and Natalie’s continued business partnership, and Carmy’s future is left up in the air.

Meanwhile, the clock — which Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” (Oliver Platt) put in the kitchen at the beginning of season 4 as a countdown before The Bear’s shutdown — runs out.

Is Season 4 of The Bear its Last?

It’s unclear if season 4 is the last one for The Bear, but the cliffhanger fans were left with during the season finale looked conclusive. After all, the last episode of season 4 is titled, “Goodbye.”

Will There Be a Season 5 of The Bear?

FX has yet to confirm if there will be a season 5 of The Bear.

Is Jeremy Allen White Coming Back for The Bear Season 5?

Since a fifth season has yet to be confirmed, it’s also unclear if Jeremy will return for a potential season.

How to Watch All Episodes of The Bear

All episodes of The Bear from seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu.