Will Diane Keaton Have a Funeral? How the Late ‘Godfather’ Actress Will Be Honored

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diane Keaton blessed the film industry with countless performances, such as in The Godfather, Annie Hall, Reds and The First Wives Club. As such, her death broke hearts across Hollywood as fans, former co-stars and friends try to grapple with it. While the late 79-year-old’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, many are wondering if a funeral will be held for the public to say “goodbye.”

Below, get updates on how Keaton will be honored posthumously.

Will Diane Keaton Have a Funeral?

At the time of publication, it is unclear whether Keaton’s family plans to hold a public funeral or a private memorial. No one from her inner circle has commented on possible arrangements.

How Did Diane Keaton Die? What We Know About Her Death

Keaton’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed at the time of publication. However, sources close to the late actress said her health had “declined” during her final months.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of Keaton’s told People. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit. … In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private.”

The source added, “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Another friend of Keaton’s Carole Bayer Sager told People in a separate interview that she saw the Oscar winner “two or three weeks” before her death, “and she was very thin.”

“She had lost so much weight,” Sager said. “She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside, and they had to clean everything. She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost.”

On the day of Keaton’s death, October 11, 2025, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to her home in California, and they transported an unidentified person to the hospital.

Years before her death, Keaton battled skin cancer.

Was Diane Keaton Married?

No, Keaton never married. She was in a few public relationships, including with longtime collaborator and friend Woody Allen and her Godfather co-star Al Pacino.

In 2019, Keaton told People, she was “really glad [she] didn’t [get married],” adding, “I’m 73 and … I think I’m the only one in my generation … who has been a single woman all her life.”

Who Are Diane Keaton’s Children? About Her Kids

Keaton is survived by her two adopted children, daughter Dexter and son Duke.