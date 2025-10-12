Diane Keaton’s Cause of Death Updates: What Did She Die of?

Diane Keaton, the Academy Award-winning actress known for her performances in The Godfather and Annie Hall, died on October 11, 2025. She was 79. Though her cause of death was not immediately disclosed to the public, multiple outlets reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance to Keaton’s home.

“There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness,” a spokesperson for Keaton told People the day she died.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Keaton’s final days.

What Happened to Diane Keaton Before She Died?

Keaton maintained a private lifestyle right before she died. People reported that her condition had “declined very suddenly” before her death.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of Keaton’s told the outlet. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The source close to Keaton added that even during her final months, she did not tell some of her friends about her health.

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” the insider said. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

The LAFD was called to Keaton’s home in California on October 11, 2025. They transported an unidentified person to the hospital, per CNN and ABC News.

How Did Diane Keaton Die? Her Cause of Death Updates

No cause of death has been announced at the time of publication for Keaton. Due to her past with skin cancer, though, fans speculated about the effects from the illness.

Diane Keaton’s Health Issues Before Her Death

The major health issue that Keaton lived with was skin cancer. During a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the late Something’s Gotta Give actress opened up about how the illness ran in her family.

“It’s a family history,” she explained. “I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it. It’s tricky with this skin cancer. That’s why you’ve got to put the sunblock on.”

Keaton was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma when she was in her 20s, then she was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer decades later. The second diagnosis required two surgeries to remove, according to the Times.