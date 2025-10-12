Did Diane Keaton Have a Husband? Why She Never Married

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diane Keaton, beloved for her wit, charm, and unforgettable screen presence, passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79 in California. Her health had reportedly declined in recent months.

Throughout her life, Keaton stood out not just for her talent but for living entirely on her own terms. The actress never married, despite several high-profile romances, and often spoke openly about why that choice felt right for her. In 2019, she said to PEOPLE, “I’m 73 and … I think I’m the only one in my generation … who has been a single woman all her life.” She added, “I’m really glad I didn’t [get married].”

Learn more below about why Keaton remained unmarried by choice and her kids.

Did Diane Keaton Have a Husband?

Keaton never had a husband, though her love life has long intrigued fans. Over the years, she was romantically linked to several major Hollywood figures, including The Godfather co-star Al Pacino, filmmaker Woody Allen, and actor Warren Beatty.

While each relationship drew attention, none led to marriage.

Why Did Diane Keaton Never Get Married?

The Oscar-winning actress has been candid about her decision to remain single. In multiple interviews, including one with People and another on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Keaton explained that she never found the right balance between love and independence. She’s admitted she was “too shy” and “too self-protective” to fully commit to a lifelong partnership, and that she grew up idolizing her parents’ marriage but realized later that it wasn’t a path she personally needed.

Keaton has said she values her freedom and has built a fulfilling life surrounded by friends, family, and creative work.

Did Diane Keaton Have Children?

Yes. Keaton became a mother later in life, a decision she has called one of the best she’s ever made. She adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996 and her son, Duke, in 2001, when she was in her 50s. Keaton has often spoken about how motherhood changed her outlook, saying her children gave her life new purpose and perspective.

What Is Diane Keaton’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Keaton’s estimated net worth is around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.