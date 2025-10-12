What Happened to Diane Keaton? Her Health History & Skin Cancer Battle Explained

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

Diane Keaton, recognized for her iconic on-screen performances in various films, died on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79. She is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke. Her death appeared sudden to fans, most of whom wonder what happened to Keaton in her final days. Some weren’t aware of her health history with skin cancer, which the late Oscar winner opened up about in the past.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know about Diane’s health and the last few months of her life.

Did Diane Keaton Have Health Issues Before She Died?

Yes, Keaton previously battled skin cancer. The late Annie Hall star was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma when she was in her 20s and was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer years later. She underwent two surgeries to combat the second diagnosis, per the Los Angeles Times.

During a 2015 interview with the Times, the late Something’s Gotta Give actress noted that the illness ran in her family.

“It’s a family history,” she explained. “I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it. It’s tricky with this skin cancer. That’s why you’ve got to put the sunblock on.”

What Happened to Diane Keaton? Her ‘Decline’ Before Death

According to CNN and ABC News, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance at Keaton’s home on October 11, 2025, and an unidentified person was transported to a hospital.

Shortly after People broke the news of her death, the outlet reported that The Godfather star’s health had “declined very suddenly” during her final days.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of Keaton’s told the publication. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The friend added that Keaton did not tell some of her friends about her condition during the last few months of her life.

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” the insider said. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

What Was Diane Keaton’ Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, no cause of death has been disclosed. It’s still unclear how Keaton died.