Diane Keaton’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 2 Kids Dexter & Duke

The Oscar winner adopted her daughter and son when she was in her 50s, which she called a ‘humbling experience.’ Find out all about her amazing kids, Dexter and Duke, here!

While many know Diane Keaton as the iconic actress who took over Hollywood with such films as Annie Hall, Something’s Gotta Give and the Godfather franchise, some fans are surprised to discover she never married and became a mother in her 50s by adopting a daughter and son. “Motherhood has completely changed me,” Diane once told Film Monthly. “It’s just about the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had.”

Even after winning an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and AFI Life Achievement Award, the First Wives Club star said she always knew there was more to life than acting and so she wanted to try her hand at parenting. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time,” she told Access Online in 2008. “So I plunged in.”

Dexter Keaton

In 1996, Diane adopted Dexter, who was born a year earlier. The young beauty didn’t follow in her mother’s Tinseltown footsteps, although she has accompanied Diane on many a red carpet. And the University of Arizona alum certainly gushes about her incredible mom, as she shared a snap of the pair on Mother’s Day 2014 with the caption, “I’m so thankful to have been adopted by such a strong, beautiful, and talented woman. I couldn’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me. I love you!”

Dexter also couldn’t wait to share the exciting news of her engagement via Instagram back in November 2020. With a snap of her then-boyfriend Jordan White proposing on one knee, Dexter wrote, “This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can’t believe I’m engaged! I love you, Jordan!”

The couple went on to get married in June 2021 and photos of the beautiful nuptials were posted all over Dexter’s social media. In one adorable snap, the bride and groom pose with Diane and Duke, as Dexter captioned it, “Family.” A source told Closer Weekly that the wedding was “perfect.” “It was Dexie’s day and she was a beautiful bride,” the insider added. “Diane cried, of course … she just can’t believe how time flies by.”

Duke Keaton

Dexter’s little brother Duke was welcomed to the family in 2001. Much like his sister, Duke appears to keep a low profile and is quite the private person. Although he has not yet taken to his mother’s interest in acting, he has rubbed elbows with the glitterati, as he posted a super cute snap with Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne to his Instagram. He also appears to enjoy cooking, as he has shared numerous chef tutorials on social media, including one where he and a friend prepare steak and eggs for breakfast.

Another hobby of his appears to be photography, as he runs a separate Instagram account where he publishes his gorgeous photos. The collection includes tropical landscapes, gritty cityscapes and snaps of his international travels. He has quite the eye! Diane must be tickled pink, as she herself is an accomplished photographer, having published several books of her work. In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Diane said her mother influenced her to pick up a camera. “She encouraged me to save pictures. ‘Don’t forget,’ she’d say. Photographs have such an impact—more than words. They are so visceral and intense.'”