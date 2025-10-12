Celebrities React to Diane Keaton’s Death: Read Their Tributes

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most original and beloved stars. Diane Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79 in California, leaving behind a legacy that spanned more than five decades of unforgettable performances.

Following news of her death, tributes from friends, co-stars, and admirers quickly poured in across social media. From Bette Midler to Reese Witherspoon, stars shared heartfelt memories of the Annie Hall actress, celebrating her humor, kindness, and trailblazing spirit.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin, who played Keaton’s on-screen husband in Father of the Bride and its sequel, paid tribute to his longtime friend with a nostalgic Instagram post. He shared a snippet from a 2021 Interview Magazine conversation and captioned it, “Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

In the screenshot, fellow actor Martin Short asked, “Who’s sexier? Me or Steve Martin?” to which Keaton hilariously replied, “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Bette Midler

Midler, who starred alongside Keaton in the hit comedy The First Wives Club, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after news of her death. “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died,” she wrote. “I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile. What you saw was who she was.” Midler added, “Oh, la, la.”

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn, who also appeared with Keaton and Midler in The First Wives Club, reflected on their decades-long friendship. “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you,” she wrote in a moving Instagram post. “You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust. There was, and will be, no one like you.” Hawn added that the trio once joked they’d grow old together, saying, “I thought we had more time.”

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon grew close to Keaton after being directed by her in the 1991 TV movie Wildflower. During Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in LA, she paid an emotional onstage tribute to her mentor, calling her “such an original.”

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda, who worked with Keaton on both Book Club films, made a tribute to her friend and co-star in a statement on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe…or accept…that Diane has passed. She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who portrayed Keaton’s on-screen daughter, shared a loving tribute on Instagram.

“Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter. 🙏🏻🕊️💔❤️❤️❤️”