Deborah Norville’s Health: How the ‘Inside Edition’ Anchor Is Doing After Cancer

Image Credit: CBS

Deborah Norville is leaving Inside Edition, joining a growing list of on-air journalists stepping away from long-held roles.

The Georgia native—who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving female anchor on national television—announced her departure during the April 2 broadcast. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years,” she said. “A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition.”

She went on to thank viewers and her colleagues: “What I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be with Inside Edition all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Questions about why the 66-year-old is stepping away have also sparked speculation about her health, given her past cancer diagnosis. From her career to her current health, here’s what to know.

Who Is Deborah Norville?

Norville is a journalist and television host who graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from the University of Georgia, earning her BA in journalism in just three years. In 1976, she represented Georgia in America’s Junior Miss pageant and later returned as a host.

She began her national news career at NBC in 1987, first anchoring NBC News at Sunrise. Her success in the role led to her joining the Today show in 1989, replacing then-anchor Jane Pauley. Norville won an Emmy for her work on Today but did not return after maternity leave and was later replaced by Katie Couric.

She joined CBS News in 1992, contributing to Street Stories and 48 Hours, and earned a second Emmy in 1994.

Norville was named anchor of Inside Edition in 1995 and held the role until announcing her departure in 2025.

Why Is Deborah Norville Leaving Inside Edition?

The TV personality explained her reason for leaving, saying, “There are things I’d like to do, places I want to do them, that continuing here doesn’t permit.” While she didn’t reveal specific plans, Norville added, “I’ve got some exciting things in the works, and I’ll talk about that later.”

What Is Deborah Norville’s Net Worth?

Norville has an estimated net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In her farewell, she shared that the network made a “lovely offer” to keep her, but she ultimately declined. Her annual salary on the show was reportedly $4 million.

How Is Deborah Norville’s Health?

Norville surprised fans in 2019 when she shared a video revealing she had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth from her neck.

“We live in a world of ‘see something, say something,’ and I’m really glad we do,” she said in the video. “When you work on television, viewers comment on everything. Your hair, your makeup, the dress you’re wearing. And a long time ago an Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she’d seen something on my neck. It was a lump. Well, I’d never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule.”

“For years, it was nothing,” she added. “Until recently, it was something. The doctor says it’s a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow, I’ll have surgery to have remove. There will be no chemo. I’m told no radiation, but I will have surgery, and I’ll be away for a bit, so Diane will be holding down the fort.”

Following the procedure, Norville began taking a daily synthetic thyroid hormone to replace what her body no longer produces—a treatment she says has been simple and effective.

“I’ve never had problems. We got the dosage right from the beginning,” she said. “I’m on a very low dose of synthetic thyroid hormone. Knock wood — so far, so good.”

Is Deborah Norville Married?

Norville has been married to her husband, Swedish businessman Karl Wellner, since 1987. In a December 2024 Instagram post, she shared that they first met on a blind date.

Does Deborah Norville Have Children?

Norville and her husband share three children: Niki, Kyle, and Mikaela.