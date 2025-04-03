Deborah Norville: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Inside Edition’ Anchor

Deborah Norville has announced that her long run as an anchor is coming to an end. She revealed that she will be leaving Inside Edition after 30 years. On April 2, 2025, she took to Instagram to reveal, “30 years doing anything is quite the milestone and after 30 years anchoring Inside Edition, it’s time to do something new. I have declined the offer to continue at IE and will move on at the end of this season. It’s been an amazing ride and I will leave with gratitude for the people I have worked with and for – and the viewers who have watched.”

She added, “Twice before I made career moves for personal reasons (Chicago to NBC News in NY, CBS News to Inside Edition) and they were the right decisions. This decision is also motivated by family … and I know it it’s a good one. There’s lots more to come from me… just from a new place.”

Deborah previously shocked fans in 2019 when she shared a video revealing that she had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth in her neck. Here’s what we know about the Inside Edition anchor and her procedure.

It was a viewer who originally caught the lump that eventually turned out to be cancerous

“We live in a world of see something, say something, and I’m really glad we do,” Norville revealed in a video announcement. “When you work on television, viewers comment on everything. Your hair, your makeup, the dress you’re wearing. And a long time ago an Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she’d seen something on my neck. It was a lump. Well, I’d never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule.”

While the lump was benign for a while, it eventually turned out to be cancerous

“For years, it was nothing,” she added. “Until recently, it was something. The doctor says it’s a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow, I’ll have surgery to have remove. There will be no chemo. I’m told no radiation, but I will have surgery, and I’ll be away for a bit, so Diane will be holding down the fort.”

Deborah was born in Dalton, Georgia on August 8, 1958

In 1976, she represented all of Georgia in America’s Junior Miss pageant. She’d later go on to host America’s Junior Miss contest.

She graduated with a BA in journalism from the University of Georgia in just three years

She also had a perfect 4.0 GPA, and graduated summa cum laude.

She started working at NBC as an anchor of NBC News at Sunrise in 1987

Deborah would late become a co-host of the Today show in 1990, and win an Emmy. She later joined Inside Edition in 1995.