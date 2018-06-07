Kelly Clarkson Confesses Her Dramatic Weight Loss Is Due To ’Thyroid Issue’ — Is she ok?

Kelly Clarkson confessed that a ‘thyroid issue’ is the reason behind her dramatic weight loss! The health reveal came just before the CMT Music Awards on June 6. Get the shocking details.

As Kelly Clarkson, 36, has been getting endless questions about her amazing weight loss, there isn’t a glamorous diet or triumphant workout story behind it. “I’m not working out!” she told Extra on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. “I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’” Kelly went on to explain that her transformation because of an autoimmune disease.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up,” the singer explained. “I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book, it’s called ‘The Plant Paradox (by Steven R. Gundry, MD).’ Although Kelly admitted she doesn’t hit the gym, she’s made major changes to her diet! “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” the Voice judge said about the book, which she tries to emulate in real life. “Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

Kelly flaunted her slimmed-down figure at the CMT Awards last night in multiple stunning looks. She hit the red carpet in a black long-sleeve gown with a sultry thigh-high slit. Then, she took the stage to perform a powerful cover of the 1969 classic, “American Woman” in a curve-hugging black mini with edgy fringe detail. Just before that, Kelly took over hosting duties at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where she had eight outfit changes, all of which were sizzling hot as she showed off her amazing weight loss!

Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin pic.twitter.com/aQTU6U6YL2 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 5, 2018

Kelly even admitted that some of her new workout clothes are too big for her because she’s she’s recently lost weight. She revealed the exciting news on Twitter, where she posted a video, thanking Carrie Underwood, for sending her some new goodies from her workout line, CALIA.