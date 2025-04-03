Deborah Norville’s Children: Does the Journalist Have Kids?

Image Credit: CBS

Deborah Norville has been one of television’s favorite anchors for 30 years. The on-air journalist and Inside Edition host decided to leave the CBS show in 2025, and while her next steps aren’t clear yet, viewers speculated that Deborah might want to spend more time with her family. After all, she’s been married to her husband for decades, longer than she’s been with Inside Edition. So, do they have children?

Below, learn more about Deborah’s family and her career with Inside Edition.

Who Is Deborah Norville?

Deborah had been the anchor of Inside Edition since 1995, having served in her role for 30 years until announcing her exit in April 2025.

“There are things I’d like to do, places I want to do them that continuing here don’t permit,” Deborah said. “A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition.”

Deborah continued, “I also want to say to you what an honor it has been for me to front the show for all these years, to report stories that keep you and your family safe, that give context to the day’s events, especially during COVID when we were the only show in first-run syndication to stay in production, to be a calming, reassuring presence in a world that seems topsy turvy.”

The reason for her departure, Deborah noted, was that she had “some exciting things in the works.” Previously, Variety had reported that Deborah would be the host of the game show titled The Perfect Line.

“But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be [with] Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day,” Deborah concluded. “It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Is Deborah Norville Married?

Yes, Deborah has been married to her husband, Karl Wellner, since 1987. Karl is a businessman.

Throughout their marriage, Deborah has shared a few details about their love story with fans. According to her Instagram post from December 2024, Deborah and Karl met on a blind date.

Does Deborah Norville Have Children?

Yes, Deborah and Karl share three children together named Niki, Kyle and Mikaela.

Deborah Norville’s Inside Edition Salary

Thanks to her annual $4 million salary, Deborah has a net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.