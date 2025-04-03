Deborah Norville’s Net Worth: About the ‘Inside Edition’ Anchor’s Salary

Image Credit: CBS

Deborah Norville has been the anchor of Inside Edition for three decades, but that’s about to change. Amid a slew of departures from other on-air journalists, the Georgia native’s TV career is taking a different direction. While thanking viewers and CBS for her time at Inside Edition, where she earned an impressive salary and increased her net worth, Deborah called it an “honor and a privilege” to have anchored the long-running show.

“A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition,” Deborah announced. “I also want to say to you what an honor it has been for me to front the show for all these years, to report stories that keep you and your family safe, that give context to the day’s events, especially during COVID when we were the only show in first-run syndication to stay in production, to be a calming, reassuring presence in a world that seems topsy turvy.”

Deborah pointed out that it would have been the “easy thing” to stay at Inside Edition, but this was the “right decision” for her, and she felt “excited for what’s to come.”

Below, learn more about Deborah’s television career and what she’s doing next.

Who Is Deborah Norville?

Deborah is a journalist and television host, mostly known for leading Inside Edition since 1995. Prior to landing the anchor job, Deborah worked her way up in journalism with various media networks, including NBC and ABC.

Why Is Deborah Norville Leaving Inside Edition?

During an April 2025 broadcast, Deborah announced her forthcoming departure from the show. As for her reason, the TV personality said, “There are things I’d like to do, places I want to do them that continuing here don’t permit.”

“I’ve got some exciting things in the works, and I’ll talk about that later,” Deborah continued. “But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be [with] Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Deborah Norville’s Net Worth

Deborah currently has a net worth standing at $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Deborah Norville’s Salary From Inside Edition

While working with Inside Edition, Deborah earned a salary of $4 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Is Deborah Orville Going After Inside Edition?

In December 2024, Variety reported that Deborah would be the host of a CBS Media Ventures game show called The Perfect Line.

According to the outlet, Deborah commented on the new chapter, noting that she “grew up watching way too many game shows and have always wanted to do one.”

“With The Perfect Line, I’ve found the right format,” she teased. “The show is a fast, fun, smart take on trivia and pop culture with tidbits of stuff you didn’t know – and it’s played in a way that you’ve got a chance to win even if you’re just guessing. Plus, as a journalist, I love that I get to share fun facts you’ll want to pass along to your friends.”