Is Deborah Norville Married? Meet Her Husband Karl Wellner

Image Credit: CBS

Deborah Norville has a supportive family by her side! The esteemed journalist and television anchor has enjoyed a successful career on TV, and it looks like it’s going to continue despite her choice to leave her position at Inside Edition. Though she’s embarking on a new chapter, Deborah has all the love and support in the world from her husband and their children.

Below, learn more about Deborah’s marriage and her family.

Who Is Deborah Norville?

Deborah is a journalist and television anchor with decades of experience under her belt. During the early years of her career, the Georgia native worked with NBC and ABC before eventually landing her anchor role with CBS’ Inside Edition in 1995.

Is Deborah Norville Married?

Yes, Deborah has been married to her husband, businessman Karl Wellner, since 1987. The spouses met on a blind date, and the rest was history.

Does Deborah Norville Have Kids?

Yes, Deborah is a mother to three children, Niki, Kyle and Mikaela, whom she shares with her husband, Karl.

Why Is Deborah Norville Leaving Inside Edition?

Deborah decided to leave Inside Edition after marking 30 years on the show. During an April 2025 broadcast, Deborah announced, “A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition.”

“I also want to say to you what an honor it has been for me to front the show for all these years, to report stories that keep you and your family safe, that give context to the day’s events, especially during COVID when we were the only show in first-run syndication to stay in production, to be a calming, reassuring presence in a world that seems topsy turvy,” she added.

As for the reason why she’s leaving the CBS show, Deborah noted, “There are things I’d like to do, places I want to do them that continuing here don’t permit.”

Deborah Norville’s Salary & Net Worth

Thanks to Deborah’s annual $4 million salary, Deborah now has a net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.