Anne Burrell’s Husband: Who Was the Chef Married To?

Anne Burrell charmed audiences on Worst Cooks in America, Iron Chef America, and countless Food Network specials with her bright personality and flamboyant style. Sadly, the beloved chef passed away at her home in Brooklyn on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55, leaving fans and colleagues around the world in mourning.

Burrell shared much of her life publicly but always managed to keep some aspects of her private life close to the chest.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family’s statement read, according to People. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Who Is Anne Burrell?

Burrell was a celebrity chef, television personality, and cookbook author best known for her appearances on Food Network shows like Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Worst Cooks in America, and Iron Chef America. Known for her spiky blonde hair and energetic personality, she became a fan favorite for making gourmet cooking more approachable. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, she also studied Italian cuisine in Tuscany and worked in several high-profile New York restaurants before rising to TV fame.

Who Was Anne Burrell’s Husband?

Burrell was married to Stuart Claxton, a marketing executive. The two got engaged in April 2020 and tied the knot in October 2021 during a fall-themed ceremony in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. The couple met on the dating app Bumble in 2018 and were together until her death.

Was Anne Burrell Still Married at the Time of Her Death?

Yes, Burrell was still married to Claxton at the time of her passing. There were no public reports of separation or divorce.

During their marriage, Burrell also became a stepmother to Claxton’s son, Javier.

Who Were Anne Burrell’s Exes?

Before marrying Claxton, Burrell was previously engaged to Koren Grieveson, a fellow chef. The two became engaged in 2012, but they eventually parted ways. Anne remained relatively private about the details of their breakup and other past relationships.