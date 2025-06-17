Anne Burrell’s Net Worth: How the Late Food Network Star Made a Fortune

Image Credit: Sergi Alexander

Anne Burrell was one of food TV’s most prominent personalities. As a renowned celebrity chef, the New York native was one of Food Network’s few female cooks who paved the way for others in the culinary industry. Over the years, Anne naturally increased her overall net worth alongside her legacy in the business. But in June 2025, tragedy struck when she suddenly died at the age of 55.

As fans mourn the late Food Network star’s death, we’re looking back at Anne’s life and career below.

Who Was Anne Burrell?

Anne was one of food TV’s most prominent cooks. Thanks to her in-kitchen charisma and sharp skills, the New York native became a Food Network fan-favorite. During her long-term career with the network, Anne appeared in multiple shows, including Iron Chef America, Worst Cooks in America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives, the latter of which premiered in March 2025.

Anne also published her cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower. Additionally, she was a philanthropist, having worked with Garden of Dreams Foundation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and City Harvest’s Food Council.

Was Anne Burrell Married?

Yes, Anne married her husband, Stuart Claxton, in October 2021. The two met on Bumble in 2018.

Did Anne Burrell Have Kids?

Anne did not have biological children, but she is survived by her stepson, Javier Claxton, who is Stuart’s son from a previous relationship.

Anne Burrell’s Net Worth

It took Anne years to build her fortune. Thanks to her dedication to her craft, she racked up a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Anne Burrell Die?

Anne’s cause of death has not been determined yet. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy, though. According to TMZ, EMS was called about a woman “in need of assistance” and found Anne unresponsive in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment on June 17, 2025. After failing to revive her, paramedics pronounced Anne dead.

According to a statement obtained by People, Anne’s family said she “was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”