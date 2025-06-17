What Happened to Anne Burrell? Updates After Her Death

Image Credit: Sergi Alexander

Anne Burrell, the former host of Worst Cooks in America, has died. She was 55 years old and had built a successful career as one of the most recognizable faces in food television. News of her death broke on June 17, 2025, and her family confirmed it in a public statement.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family’s statement read, according to People. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Below, get updates on what happened to Burrell as fans mourn the loss of the late Food Network personality.

Who Was Anne Burrell?

Burrell was one of food TV’s most well-known cooks. With her charisma and ambitious skills, the New York native became a fan-favorite on the Food Network. She was best known as the long-term host of Worst Cooks in America.

Throughout her career, Burrell also appeared in multiple shows on the network, including Iron Chef America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives, which just came out in March 2025.

Additionally, Burrell published two cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower, and she was dedicated to philanthropy, having worked with Garden of Dreams Foundation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and City Harvest’s Food Council.

What Happened to Anne Burrell?

Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn, New York, home on June 17, 2025, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that EMS was called about a woman “in need of assistance,” and after arriving, they couldn’t revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death

Since her death came unexpectedly, a cause of death has not been disclosed, and an autopsy is underway by the medical examiner.

Anne Burrell’s Net Worth

By 2025, Burrell had racked up a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Anne Burrell’s Husband

Burrell was married to her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she met on Bumble in 2018. The couple got married in October 2021.