Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death Updates: How She Died

Image Credit: Getty Images for NYCWFF

Anne Burrell was one of the few female celebrity chefs who paved the way for others in the culinary business. Amid news of her untimely death, friends are mourning the late Food Network personality, while fans continue to question the cause of her death. Since she seemingly died suddenly, speculation has circulated about how Burrell died.

Burrell was known for starring in a slew of shows, including Iron Chef America, Worst Cooks in America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star and House of Knives, which recently premiered in March 2025. Moreover, she was a philanthropist and author of the cookbooks Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

Food Network paid tribute to Burrell in a public statement via Instagram, which read, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Burrell’s tragic and sudden death.

What Happened to Anne Burrell?

On the morning of June 17, 2025, paramedics were called to Burrell’s Brooklyn, New York, home. TMZ reported that EMS was unable to revive her. According to the outlet, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, saw her alive hours before he found her in the shower unresponsive. Upon calling 911, TMZ reported that the operator told him to perform CPR on his wife, but it’s still unclear if he did, and her “body was cold.”

Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Burrell’s official cause of death has not been determined. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy. However, according to TMZ, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said the incident involving Burrell “was reported to them as cardiac arrest.”

It’s unclear if Burrell suffered from any health issues in the past.

Was Anne Burrell Married?

Yes, Burrell was married to Claxton since 2021. The two met on Bumble in 2018.

Did Anne Burrell Have Children?

No, Burrell did not have biological children, but she is survived by her stepson, Javier, whom Claxton shared from a previous relationship.