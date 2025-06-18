Anne Burrell’s Children: Did the Food Network Star Have Kids?

Image Credit: Getty Images for City Harvest

Anne Burrell was a standout culinary personality, known for her no-nonsense cooking style, signature blonde spikes, and infectious energy on the Food Network. While much of her professional life played out in front of cameras, her personal life remained more private, especially when it came to family.

Following her passing on June 17, 2025, tributes poured in from both fans and colleagues. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” a Food Network spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Her family added in a statement, “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

In the wake of her passing, many fans are wondering about her life beyond the kitchen, including whether she was married and whether she had children. Find out more about her personal life below.

Was Anne Burrell Married?

Anne was married to Stuart Claxton. The pair tied the knot in October 2021 in a festive ceremony in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. They met on a dating app and were together for several years, often appearing in each other’s social media posts and public interviews.

Did Anne Burrell Have Kids?

Anne didn’t have biological children, but she became a stepmother after marrying Stuart, who has a son named Javier. While she kept much of her family life private, she occasionally spoke about enjoying her role in their blended household.

What Was Anne Burrell’s Net Worth?

At the time of her passing, Anne’s estimated net worth was around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her income came from a combination of TV appearances, cookbooks, restaurant ventures, and brand endorsements built over a successful decades-long culinary career.