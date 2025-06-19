Anne Burrell’s Health: All About the Late Chef’s Life Before Her Death

Image Credit: Getty Images for NYCWFF

Anne Burrell had a prominent culinary and TV career. As one of the most renowned celebrity chefs, the Worst Cooks in America alum became famous for her wit and skills in the kitchen. But her life was cut short in June 2025 when she was found dead at home. While fans mourned her, they also wondered what could have led to her death. After all, Burrell hadn’t disclosed any prior health issues, so her passing shocked Food Network viewers.

The television network announced on Instagram that it was “deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away,” calling Burrell “a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Throughout her decades-long career, Burrell starred in numerous shows, including Iron Chef America, Worst Cooks in America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star. On top of her TV career, Burrell was also a philanthropist and a cookbook author, having published Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

Below, learn what we know so far about Burrell’s health.

What Happened to Anne Burrell?

Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn, New York, home on June 17, 2025. According to TMZ, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, was the one who found her in the shower just hours after seeing her alive.

How Did Anne Burrell Die?

Burrell’s official cause of death has not been determined yet by a medical examiner. However, multiple outlets reported that paramedics found pills near her in the bathroom, where she was found dead.

According to TMZ, a rep for the New York City Fire Department said the incident with Burrell “was reported to them as cardiac arrest.” Shortly thereafter, the outlet reported that law enforcement said a “large quantity” of unknown pills were discovered around Burrell when her husband, Claxton, found her unresponsive in the shower.

Anne Burrell’s Health

Burrell never publicly revealed any major health setbacks before she died, but TMZ reported that EMS personnel were called in to Burrell’s Brooklyn home over a reported cardiac arrest.

Anne Burrell’s Net Worth

Before she died, Burrell racked up a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.